FAQ
Everything you want to know about living at Cypress Green near Houston
Thinking about making the move to Cypress Green? Located in the heart of Hockley, just northwest of Houston, Cypress Green is a thoughtfully designed master-planned community where nature, comfort, and connection come together.
With charming homes, top-tier amenities, and a location that keeps you close to both city convenience and countryside calm, it’s easy to see why so many are choosing to call Cypress Green home.
Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking for your forever space, we’ve got the answers to your most common questions below.
Question: What is Cypress Green?
Answer: Cypress Green is a 635-acre master-planned community offering beautifully designed homes, scenic open spaces, and a lifestyle that brings people together. Built to reflect the charm of small-town Texas with all the modern comforts, it’s a great fit for families, professionals, and retirees alike.
Q: Who are the homebuilders in Cypress Green?
A: You’ll find a wide selection of homes from trusted builders including:
- Adams
- Brightland Homes
- Castle Rock Communities
- Colina Homes
- Coventry Homes (coming soon)
- DR Horton
- Lennar
- Long Lake
From cozy starter homes to larger family-friendly floorplans, there’s something for everyone.
Q: What schools serve Cypress Green?
A: Students living in Cypress Green attend schools in the highly rated Waller Independent School District (Waller ISD), known for academic excellence and strong community support.
The district’s pioneering Small Schools Model approach focuses on creating smaller, more intimate learning environments for students, allowing teachers to spend more time building relationships and understanding their students’ needs. Waller ISD encourages parent participation through a unique Parent University program that enables parents to become full partners in their child’s education.
Q: What amenities does the community offer?
A: Cypress Green is designed for fun, relaxation, and connection. The Amenity Village includes:
- A resort-style pool and lap pool
- Splash pad and waterpark
- Pickleball and tennis courts
- Dog park and playground
- Open green spaces, trails, and a community pavilion
- Regularly hosted events by a dedicated Lifestyle Director
There are activities and spaces for all ages to enjoy.
Q: What is the location like?
A: Cypress Green is ideally situated near TX-99 (Grand Parkway), US-290, and FM 2920, making it easy to get to Cypress, Tomball, Katy, and even downtown Houston. There are plenty of restaurants, entertainment destinations, and shopping options nearby.
Q: Can I come tour the community?
A: Yes, and you’re more than welcome. Visit the Cypress Green Information Center at 20103 Sedona Park Dr., Monday-Tuesday from 2-6 pm and Wednesday-Sunday from 10 am-6 pm.
Still curious? Visit cypressgreentx.com to browse available homes, builder incentives, and upcoming community events. Cypress Green isn’t just a place to live — it’s a place to belong.