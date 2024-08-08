Center of It All
Be surrounded by fun and friends in this community just outside Houston
Less than a hour northwest of downtown Houston, you'll find a lifestyle that's serene, family-friendly, and full of small-town friendliness.
That's what's waiting at Cypress Green, the master-planned community in Hockley. Its 635 acres are dotted with premium homes from seven renowned builders, plus a future amenity village and onsite school.
The community's lifestyle director plans year-round events like happy hours, movie nights, and holiday celebrations, while a plethora of clubs help residents form long-lasting connections.
You may never want to leave the neighborhood, but you'll also be pleased to know that Cypress Green is surrounded by tons of options for eating, drinking, entertainment, nature, and everyday services. Here's what's close by:
Food + drink
From Julio's Mexican Cantina to Fire Ant Brewing Company, Tejas Burgers to Bonfire Grill, choices abound for delicious meals.
Home chefs will delight at the prospect of two nearby HEB grocery stores, along with a Kroger, Costco, and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Fun + games
Two traditional movie theaters plus the Showboat Drive-In means you'll always see the latest flicks.
Both indoor and outdoor entertainment options are available, with Main Event offering air-conditioned fun and Oil Ranch giving you a hands-on look at life on the farm.
Enjoy more fresh air at nearby parks: A.D. Dyess Park, Spring Creek Park, Kleb Woods Nature Preserve Center, and Tomball Railroad Depot Plaza.
Shopping + more
Find everything you need at Target, Lowe's, and The Home Depot, and make sure the everyone in the fam is properly outfitted for sports at Academy.
Houston Premium Outlets features 140-plus designer and name-brand outlet stores, including Burberry, Nike, Michael Kors, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and Versace
Schools + hospitals
Here, you're zoned to the excellent Waller ISD schools, including Evelyn Turlington Elementary, Wayne Schultz Junior High, and Waller High School.
Rosehill Christian School is another option, and high-school grads can start their college career at Lone Star College in Tomball.
Three hospitals are close: Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital, Fairfield Emergency Room, and Tomball Hospital.
Learn more
Cypress Green is located between Highway 290 and Highway 249, which provides easy access to employment centers and even more premium shopping and dining.
Learn more about Cypress Green and schedule a visit here.