Making Memories
Live the dream at this resident-focused new-home community near Houston
Dreaming of that idyllic small-town atmosphere where neighbors stop to chat and everyone waves "hi"? That's reality in Cypress Green, the master-planned community located between Highway 290 and Highway 249 in Hockley, just northwest of Houston.
Besides premium homes from seven renowned homebuilders and excellent Waller ISD schools, Cypress Green has its own lifestyle director, whose full-time job is organizing fun events and clubs for residents.
If you're curious what living in Cypress Green is really like, read on:
Fun is the goal
From happy hours to social clubs, egg hunts to Santa brunches, and everything in between, there are all sorts of engaging events that the lifestyle director plans year-round.
This position's sole goal is to see a community that is strong, happy, and sociable and help residents create everlasting memories. And if you've got an idea for a club or event, share away!
Never a dull moment
It begins with the meet-and-greet resident happy hours, and then before you know it you're joining the recreational cornhole league, going all in with the poker club, or swapping tips at the moms group.
Gather the whole family for outdoor movie night or camp out at one of the nearby nature parks. Try a new group fitness class or take a leisurely solo stroll on the community's trail system.
Holidays are a big deal here, and encompass everything from Easter egg hunts to the Fourth of July street party. Decorate pumpkins and show up in your best costume for the Halloween contests, or swap cookie recipes at the holiday party and enjoy story time with Santa.
Keep exploring nearby
Tomball is just a quick drive east, and there you'll find loads of restaurants, entertainment options, and even a bowling alley.
