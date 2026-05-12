Where to Live Now
Houston high-rise's 2-story penthouse hits the market at $11 million
For those looking to move on up to a deluxe penthouse in the sky — the new $11 million listing at 1275 S. Post Oak Lane, Unit 2502 hits the right note.
At nearly 9,000 square feet, Penthouse 2502 at The Belfiore spans the top two floors of the 26-story high rise.
"The team that created Penthouse 2502 offers Houston something exceptionally rare: a brand-new, never-occupied, two-story residence with custom-caliber design atop an established luxury tower," said Justin Dugat of Douglas Elliman, co-listing agent with Misty Meredith, in a statement.
The penthouse underwent a full build-out in the past seven months under the guidance of Jeffrey Fawaz and Mike Elaridi of Fratelli Companies with Ghandi Saad and Salim Obeid of RSG Development Group.
“From the beginning, we saw the opportunity to create something truly elevated; not just in design, but in experience,” Fawaz said. “Every detail was approached with intention, and the result is a space that reflects both luxury and functionality in a seamless way.”
What was once a blank concrete shell is now an 8,689-square-foot home with five bedrooms, including two primaries and a dedicated 680-square-foot dressing room, along with three full and three half bathrooms.
The home’s two floors are connected via both an interior lift and a floating staircase that serves as a sculptural centerpiece. Multiple entertaining spaces include a media room, office, wet bar, massage room, and a wine cellar.
The views are a luxury of their own, with floor-to-ceiling windows and two corner terraces offering panoramas of the east, west, and south.
The list of elevated features is extensive, including an automated designer lighting system by Lutron and appliances from La Cornue and Gaggenau. Venetian plaster, Italian marble countertops, European cabinetry, and custom white oak herringbone flooring throughout highlight the attention to craftsmanship.
The Belfiore’s amenities add to the penthouse’s appeal, with a 24-hour concierge and valet, swimming pool, athletic club, private dog park, and — perhaps most enticing in Houston — industrial generators. The perks come with a hefty monthly maintenance fee of $11,157.
The 45-residence building, completed in 2016, was originally developed by Giorgio Borlenghi of The Interfin Companies alongside McNair Interests, the investment entity of late Texans owner Bob McNair.
“Houston’s luxury high-rise condo market is gaining momentum, driven by demand for a lock-and-leave, full-service lifestyle,” Dugat said. “As more wealth flows into the city, buyers are prioritizing efficiency, design, and the ability to spend more time living and less time managing a traditional home.”