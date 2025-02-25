Time For Fun
Let an expert plan your social calendar when you live at Cypress Green
Some of the perks of living in a master-planned community are obvious, such as the sparkling pools, sleek fitness center, and family-friendly playgrounds and parks galore. But what really sets a neighborhood apart is the personal touch, and Cypress Green in Hockley definitely has that covered.
The 635-acre community has its own lifestyle director on staff whose sole job is to make sure residents are having fun, forming friendships, and making memories.
And how exactly do they do that? By planning a calendar full of events, clubs, meet-ups, and holiday celebrations year-round.
Life with a lifestyle director
It begins with the meet-and-greet resident happy hours, and then before you know it you're joining the recreational cornhole league, going all in with the poker club, or swapping tips at the moms group.
Gather the family for the Easter egg hunt. Photo courtesy of Cypress Green
Holidays are also a big deal at Cypress Green, and encompass everything from Easter egg hunts to the Fourth of July street party. Decorate pumpkins and show up in your best costume for the Halloween contests, or swap cookie recipes at the holiday party and enjoy story time with Santa.
Open door policy
And if you've got an idea for a club or event, share away! Residents are encouraged to visit the Information Center not only for answers and tips about daily life in the community, but also to chat with the friendly staff, share feedback, ask questions, and indulge in a sweet treat: Ice cream cones are always free for residents!
The Information Center is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 am-6 pm and Monday-Tuesday from 2-6 pm.
Explore the community
Cypress Green offers premium homes from seven renowned homebuilders and access to excellent Waller ISD schools. Its forthcoming Amenity Village will include tennis and pickleball courts, a recreation center, playground, dog park, courtyard and pavilion, and a resort-style pool along with a lap pool, waterpark, and splashpad.
A pool and children's splash area is coming soon. Rendering courtesy of Cypress Green
Come visit
The community is located between Highway 290 and Highway 249 in Hockley, just northwest of Houston. Tomball is just a quick drive east, and there you'll find loads of restaurants, entertainment options, and even a bowling alley.
Head here to read more about Cypress Green, and get in touch here to schedule a tour.