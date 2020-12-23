Galveston getaway with stunning beach views sails onto market for $1.55 million

If 2020 has taught people anything, it's the importance of having a place to retreat from the chaos of daily life. Enter 374 Atkinson St. on Bolivar Peninsula. The six-bedroom, six-bath home sits squarely on the beach, offering sweeping Gulf views and endless opportunities for entertaining and R&R.

Used as a weekend home by Jason's Deli founder, the late Joe Tortorice Jr., and his family, this home is ready for its next chapter of gatherings. Represented by Lisa Parigi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, it's on the market for $1.55 million.

High on stilts above Bolivar Beach, the sky blue and weathered wood structure unfolds across more than 3,600 square feet, and makes ample use of its location, flooding the rooms with natural light that streams in from accent windows, French doors, wide decks, and more. The high, vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room make for a breathtaking introduction to this home.

Wide, hardwood floors throughout add to its beachy, rustic charm. An open floor plan connecting kitchen, living and dining room allows the home to unfold gracefully, and allows for plenty of space to relax.

A modern kitchen is anchored by a cobalt-blue Silestone-topped island with seating for six. It also features a Jenn-Air cooktop and stainless steel appliances, not to mention beautiful oyster-colored wood cabinets with metal accents and windows facing the water. Take the elevator to the second floor, and discover that each of the home's six bedrooms has an en-suite bath. A game room offers space to sprawl.

The home's grand entrance gives way to wide deck that spans the length of the home, the perfect spot for watching sunrises and sunsets, as well as taking in the views all day long. Private balconies are found throughout, creating cozy spaces for privately watching the Gulf roll by.

Tortice's getaway sits on a beautiful spread of beach, next to an adjoining lot that's ready for whatever the imagination can conjure. Tennis court? In-ground pool? Another home? The possibilities are as endless as the sea stretching to the horizon.

Here is a space that calls to those seeking respite, along with a little adventure. Standing on the deck overlooking the water, any owner of this stunning home can't help but be taken with the beauty of the natural world.