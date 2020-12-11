Lush and imaginative new mixed-use development blossoms in Buffalo Bayou Park

A new mixed-use player is onstage for the re-imagining of Buffalo Bayou Park. Autry Park, a multi-use development nestled on some 14 acres at the western edge of Buffalo Bayou Park, is set to dazzle locals in 2021.

The three-phase masterplan for the Autry Park urban village boasts five towers encompassing 1,450 residential units, 350,000 square-feet of Class A office space, and 100,000 square-feet of retail, according to a press release. The complex will be situated around a central greenspace.

Local real estate firms Lionstone Investments and Hanover Company have teamed up for the venture, and so named the development in honor of the heritage park that borders its site at Allen Parkway and Shepherd Drive.

Phase I, under construction and expected to deliver in 2021, will feature two luxury multifamily and retail buildings by Hanover Company. The phase will total 750 residential units woven together in a winding network of streets and sidewalks shaded by live oak trees, per a release. The luxury apartments will connect to 50,000 square feet of locally sourced original, restaurants, hidden paseos, and retail spaces.

Meanwhile, retail merchants have yet to be announced, but retail development partner Rebees’ plans include “a locally-targeted approach to retail, food and beverage, and entertainment, recruiting some of Houston’s and the region’s most visionary restaurateurs and independent retailers,” according to a press release. Plans also include “elevated service providers and first-to-market national brands,” targeted by RUE, which is handling retail leasing.

Design comes courtesy of Ziegler-Cooper Architects, W Partnership, Design Collective Inc., FÖDA, and walkability expert Jeff Speck. Austin-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture will oversee Autry Park’s retail spaces and architectural features of its central public park. Landscape architect OJB (Office of James Burnett) has created a walkable experience, merging Buffalo Bayou Park into Autry Park’s streets and sidewalks.

Great care was taken by Hanover Company and Lionstone to improve the streets and public spaces surrounding the development. These will include a new lighted intersection on Allen Parkway at the primary entrance to the development called Buffalo Park Drive, enhanced pedestrian crosswalks and traffic signals at Allen Parkway and Shepherd Drive, and a dedicated bike lane along West Dallas, all providing safer pedestrian and bike access into and around Buffalo Bayou Park, per a release.

“All of us at Buffalo Bayou Partnership are looking forward to the opening of Autry Park,” said Anne Olson, president of Buffalo Bayou Partnership, in a statement. “The Hanover Company is one of our nation’s premier developers and this project is guaranteed to be spectacular. We’ve been very impressed at Hanover and Lionstone’s commitment to seamlessly blend their project in with the landscape of Buffalo Bayou Park. And we’re very excited about the planned pedestrian connections that will provide much needed safety for park users and residents of Autry Park.”