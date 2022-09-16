New Houston steakhouse debuts expansive rooftop lounge and patio

One of Houston's newest steakhouses is finally fully operational. Georgia James has opened its rooftop lounge and patio.

The 11,000-square-foot space is divided into an indoor lounge and a 7,000-square-foot outdoor patio. Outdoor diners will find both covered and uncovered seating, fire pits, and a view of Buffalo Bayou and the downtown skyline. The indoor features a wraparound bar, modern lounge furniture, and TVs for watching the game. Available only to walk-in diners, the lounge has the capacity to accommodate 150 seating or 200 standing.

To expedite service upstairs, each table comes equipped with a QR code. Customers who prefer not to wait for a server may use their smartphones to both order and pay.

As for what they'll be ordering, executive chef Greg Peters has created a new menu specifically for the lounge. Choose from shareable items such as pork rillette, marinated crab fingers. and shrimp and grits. Raw and cold seafood items such as oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, and smoked fish dip are also available. Those who want to enjoy a steak outdoors may opt for a strip steak or Japanese wagyu (baller boards remain exclusive to the downstairs dining room). Pair them with the restaurant's full range of wine, beer, and cocktails.

In July, Georgia James moved to its new location in the Regent Square mixed-use development from its temporary home in the former One Fifth space on Westheimer. Downstairs features a 200-seat main dining room along with a 24-seat private dining room and 10-seat bar.

“The reopening of Georgia James has been so well-received by the Houston community, and we are excited to continue the momentum with the opening of our rooftop lounge,” general manager Raul Lorenzana said in a statement. “Creating memorable experiences for our guests is at the heart of what we do, and we believe that the rooftop and its outstanding views of the downtown Houston skyline will only elevate their experience at Georgia James.”

Founded by James Beard Award winner Chris Shepherd, Georgia James serves cast iron-seared steaks paired with starters and appetizers inspired by Houston's immigrant cooking traditions such as Viet-Cajun roasted oysters, pho carpaccio, and creamed collard greens.

Shepherd departed from Underbelly Hospitality in July to focus on the Southern Smoke Foundation, his nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to restaurant workers in crisis situations.