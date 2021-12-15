Luxurious new River Oaks mid-rise elevates living for Houstonians in their golden years

As Houston grows and its population continues to explode, longtime Inner Loopers who are approaching their golden years are increasingly interested in a lock-and-leave lifestyle. Now, a new mid-rise aims to make Houstonians ready for retirement more comfortable with the opening of MorningStar at River Oaks, a new senior living community.

Located at in the bustling River Oaks/Upper Kirby area, this new care-focused mid-rise community development, (2315 Richmond Ave.) offers 85 suites for assisted living and 27 suites devoted to the individualized care of residents with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s/dementia component is significant, as an estimated 6.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. A dedicated community in The Loop would be a boon to patients and their caregivers, no doubt.

Inside, design elements throughout the project reflect a high-end yet classic contemporary aesthetic. Amenities include all-day, restaurant-style dining; an art studio; a theater; salon and spa; massage room; fitness center; club room for communal gatherings; sky terrace with views of downtown; and a landscaped courtyard with fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

Importantly for quality of life and ease, MorningStar at River Oaks also delivers housekeeping, security, scheduled transportation, and a dedicated 24/7 team to serve residents.

Residents can enjoy a holistic approach to wellness, based in a faith-focused (while not oppressive or excluding) environment, per press materials.

As health, safety, and the spread of communicable diseases is an understandable concern for prospective residents and families, the community offers these methods for sanitation and wellness:

Far-UVC Light Field reduces the spread of airborne-mediated microbial diseases

Kiosk system for sign-in and health screening, including touchless temperate scan, pulse oximetry and questionnaire

Needlepoint bipolar ionization neutralizes airborne viral molecules and eliminates contaminants

Sanitation stations; touchless faucets and fixtures; antimicrobial surfaces used for countertops

Electrostatic sprayers registered with the EPA that use an herbal extract, making the solution harmless to humans, but deadly to infectious disease

Advanced Tele-training on Infection Control

Mobile technology that maps disease spread and delivers fast, efficient communication of guidelines and safety

Media broadcasting in resident suites for expedient dissemination of critical information

A joint venture between Denver-based MorningStar Senior Living and Houston-based juggernaut Hines, the community boasts an A-list team of designers and creators, including Munoz + Albin Planning & Architecture, Kirksey Architecture, Thoma-Holec Design, TBG Partners, and D. E. Harvey Builders.

“With our experience in operating in 30 cities across 11 states, we are pleased to open our first retirement community in Texas,” said Ken Jaeger, Founder, CEO of MorningStar, in a statement. “Our goal is to elevate senior living by creating a community that promotes a healthy, engaged lifestyle, offering security, independence and compassionate care. We want our residents to thrive and are invested in creating connections and intentional relationships with each senior. Our service is marked with warmth, sincerity and depth, and that sets us apart.”