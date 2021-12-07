Posh Post Oak high-rise offers elevated living to Inner Loop renters

An upscale new residential tower is offering the high life to aspirational Inner Loop renters.

Aspire Post Oak (1616 Post Oak Blvd.), nestled on the northwest corner of San Felipe and Post Oak, boasts sweeping Uptown views, 40 stories, 383 apartment units, posh penthouses, and some 6,800 square feet meant for future high-end retail and dining.

Amenities here include a glass-edge pool and spa, elevated green lawn, yoga room, dog park, outdoor kitchens and covered lounges, massage rooms and gathering rooms.

Lease customers can also expect a state-of-the-art gym, sports lounge with a golf simulator, automated parcel and refrigerated storage for deliveries, valet parking, concierge, and a 1,540-square-foot sky lounge on the 40th floor, per press materials.

Inside appointments feature art deco lighting, Smart Unit technology such as Nest thermostats and LATCH unit entry locks, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, energy-efficient windows, and even electric vehicle charging stations (upon request).

For discriminating (and big-spending) clients, penthouse options serve up Bosch appliances, white quartz countertops, a fireplace and mudroom, 12-foot ceilings, exclusive floorplans, and exclusive access to the elite Horizon Room.

This luxe high-rise is a joint project between The Dinerstein Companies and the Houston outpost of global design firm Gensler. “Aspire Post Oak will set a new standard for luxury living and will serve as a focal point of Post Oak Boulevard,” said Brooks Howell, RA, AIA and principal at Gensler Houston, in a statement.

“We know future tenants are looking for their residences to be timeless and elegant while also offering robust amenities. The design of the property intentionally maximizes views across the building, creating the most sophisticated living experience possible.”

The new tower is open; tours are available by calling (281) 206-0881 or visiting the Aspire Post Oak site.

“Projects such as Aspire Post Oak are pertinent to the evolution of Houston’s skyline,” said Brad Dinerstein, managing partner of development and design at The Dinerstein Companies, in a statement. “Gensler and the entire design and construction team have been fantastic to work with throughout the entire process. Aspire Post Oak promises to be one of the most exciting and modern apartment properties in one of the City’s most vibrant and walkable locations.”