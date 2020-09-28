Home » Real Estate
Famous Houston-area home with America's largest closet finally sells

Woodlands three-story closet
The massive, three-story closet houses clothes and purse collections.  Courtesy photo
The closet features a spiral staircase and sitting area.  Courtesy photo
The view from outside the sprawling estate.  Courtesy photo
Rapper Gucci Mane shot a video at the home.  Courtesy photo
The Woodlands manse has been in national and international news over the years. Courtesy photo
The most famous closet in the country now has a new owner. Houston socialite Teresa Roemer’s notorious, three-level dazzler — housed in a 17,350 square foot dwelling  — is officially off the market, according to Nancy Almodovar with Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate, who represented the sale of the property.

No word on the buyer and how much was paid for the home (and its fab and famous storage space) on 47 Grand Regency Cir. in The Woodlands, but the most recent asking price was $6,499,000.

From the $60,000, custom-made Egyptian crystal chandelier hanging in the entry, to the wine tasting room built to hold 245 wine bottles, every aspect of the home nestled in the Carlton Woods community in The Woodlands was crafted to be over-the-top. The estate boasts 25-foot floor-to-ceiling glass walls and offers amenities such as a catering kitchen, gym, media room, Glam room, wet bars, butlers pantry, and elevator. It sits on two green acres overlooking the Nicklaus Course and the Bear Branch Reserve.

Rapper Gucci Maine shot his video for “Nonchalant” in the massive estate. The home received more national attention when burglars made off with nearly $1 million dollars worth of expensive goods.

But really, it’s all about the closet. As CultureMap previously reported, the “she cave” three-story space sits behind a wall of glass and boasts a floating staircase, champagne bar, and hair and makeup area.

Texas Monthly dubbed Theresa Roemer “The Ultimate Real Housewife of Houston” for her big-as-Texas she-cave, describing visiting the house as “absurdity.” She and husband, Lamar, have hosted myriad society soirees there. Time will tell if the couple downsizes — or if Theresa builds an even more colossal closet. 

