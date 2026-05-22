be well
Celebrity-loved wellness clinic now providing personalized care in Houston
A dose of longevity- and wellness-focused care has come to Houston with the opening of a clinic run by Ways2Well, which enjoys a celebrity following.
Ways2Well blends a health care program with a digital platform to deliver a personalized regimen for preventive care that goes beyond traditional health care models. The Austin-based company says clients seek it out to recover from injuries, cope with chronic pain, slow the aging process, and maintain ideal health.
Houston native Brigham Buhler founded Ways2Well in 2018. He also owns Houston’s Revive RX, a mail-order pharmacy specializing in compounded medication.
“Through innovative diagnostic testing, physician-guided treatment plans, and a focus on whole-body wellness, we empower people to identify potential health concerns early and make informed decisions for a healthier future,” Austin-based Ways2Well said in a statement.
Ways2Well counts NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, podcaster Joe Rogan, musician Jelly Roll, actor Russell Crowe, and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. among its fans.
The company is perhaps best known for promoting stem cell therapy designed to tap into “the body’s natural regenerative abilities, using precise biological cues to ignite healing and recovery without the need for surgery.” Another service is based around developing personalized prescription and supplement programs based on the results of biannual blood tests that examine over 100 biomarkers.
The Houston clinic, which opened on Tuesday, May 19, is initially offering vitamin IV drips and stem cell therapy. The clinic is open weekdays from 9 am-5 pm.
Aside from the Houston clinic, Ways2Well operates its Longevity Lab in Austin. The Austin facility opened in 2025.
Buhler said Houston’s status as a global medical hub influenced Ways2Well’s Bayou City expansion.
“People travel here from across the country and internationally seeking advanced care and trusted expertise,” he said. “We saw an opportunity to be part of that landscape by offering a more proactive, personalized approach to health optimization in a market that truly values cutting-edge medicine.”