supporting education
RodeoHouston grants $500,000 in vocational scholarships to Texas students
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo greatly expanded its legacy of educational support by adding $500,000 worth of vocational trade scholarships, the organization announced. Its Vocational Scholarships program has now awarded $2.8 million in scholarships since 2015.
“Vocational education plays a critical role in building a strong and sustainable workforce, which is why the Rodeo remains deeply committed to expanding its investment in these programs,” said chairman of the board Pat Mann Phillips, who spearheaded the increase. “We are proud to support these career ready scholars as they pursue opportunities that contribute to industries vital to our communities and the agriculture industry.”
The awards will go to fund 21 different associate degrees or occupational certificate programs in disciplines such as nursing, process technology, and HVAC. One hundred students will receive financial aid for the 2026-2027 school year, with 65 percent of those awards being full-ride scholarships covering tuition, books, and supplies. Students are required to attend Texas-based schools, including Brazosport College, Del Mar College, Houston City College, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lee College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College, Texas State Technical College, Victoria College, and Wharton County Junior College.
More information on application and distribution can be found here.
Though large, the vocational scholarship program is still just a fraction of the overall educational giving supported by the Rodeo. The total amount awarded for this year alone is $30 million, with $660 million awarded since 1932. Thousands of Texas students have received tuition and other financial support as the Rodeo tries to ensure future employment in rodeo-related fields.
The expansion of the vocational program has been a major goal for Phillips, who became chairman in 2023. It was under her that the program swiftly rose above the $2 million mark, thanks in part to her securing matching funds and support from donors and colleges. She also pioneered a career fair with Workforce Solutions focused on the vocational trades.
“We are seeing continued growth in the demand for skilled professionals across a range of industries,” said Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman. “Investing in vocational education allows us to support students and veterans entering these essential fields while strengthening the workforce for the future.”