Rice's new program helps managers navigate the complexities of energy transition
As the planet's temperature continues to rise and extreme weather becomes the new norm, companies are under pressure to make the transition to renewable energy.
But where to start? Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business is offering a new comprehensive program that delves into the multifaceted challenges posed by the shift toward sustainable energy.
"When it comes to the ever-evolving energy sector most people are paying attention to the tech, but businesses are faced with new organizational challenges," says Professor Yan Anthea Zhang, who will be leading the two-day program March 17-18, 2025. "Senior leaders and managers are constantly being presented with uncertainties about how to move their businesses forward, but if you wait too long, the opportunity disappears."
Energy Transition for Business Leaders participants will engage in interactive workshops, analyze case studies, and network with peers to enhance their understanding of necessary changes in organizational structure, processes, and culture. Key takeaways will include:
- A comprehensive understanding of stakeholder demands and how to address them
- Strategies for identifying and implementing necessary strategic changes for energy transition
- Insights into managing organizational challenges, from resource allocation to cultural shifts
- Tools for aligning employee incentives with the firm's strategic goals in energy transition
Wondering if you or your employees qualify? Here's who the program is designed for:
- Senior executives and leaders involved in strategic planning and implementation
- Sustainability officers seeking to align their organizations with future energy demands
- HR professionals and talent managers looking to develop a workforce capable of navigating energy transition
Prof. Zhang has has explored these themes and ideas multiple times through the Jones School's MBA program, but not everyone has the time commitment for a two-year degree — or they already have one.
"Nobody has a crystal ball," says Prof. Zhang. "You need to understand your stakeholders' needs, examine your current resources and capabilities, and then make short and long-term plans to move in the direction that's best for your company. That's what participants will learn during this program."
Registration is now open for the spring dates. See more of the program's schedule and fill out an interest form on the program's website here.