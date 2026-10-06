pay raise
Wages grew fastest since 2021 in these Houston-area counties, study finds
Bolstered by a thriving manufacturing sector, Waller County—the country’s second-fastest-growing county—leads all Houston-area counties for the growth of pay from 2021 to 2026, according to a new study.
The study, conducted by personal finance website SmartAsset, found average pay in Waller County rose 48 percent from 2021 to 2026. The county’s average weekly pay climbed from $891 to $1,323 during that period.
Manufacturing ranks as the No. 1 employment sector in Waller County, accounting for about 4,500 workers, according to Executive Pulse. Those workers earn an average pay of $77,442 per year.
Waller County powers up its manufacturing hub
Waller County’s manufacturing economy keeps expanding, almost certainly contributing to the 48 percent spike in average pay from 2021 to 2026.
Grundfos, the world’s largest producer of water pumps, broke ground in June on a manufacturing plant at its Brookshire campus. The Danish company’s U.S. headquarters is in Brookshire. In conjunction with the groundbreaking, Grundfos opened the Grundfos Academy Americas training center.
The new 143,000-square-foot facility will make pump systems and water technology, primarily for water utilities and commercial real estate landlords.
Grundfos expects construction to be completed by Q3 2027, with the first production lines planned to start in Q4 of next year.
“Our growing presence in Brookshire reflects both our confidence in the U.S. market and our long‑term commitment to investing where our customers and partners need us most,” Grundfos CEO Poul Due Jensen said in a release.
Another manufacturer, TMEIC Corporation America, recently opened its third U.S. plant at Twinwood Business Park in Brookshire. The 280,000-square-foot facility, which eventually might employ 500 people, makes uninterruptible power supply units and medium-voltage power drives. The $65 million plant includes a customer training center and tech development labs.
The Twinwood facility is the largest of TMEIC’s 13 factories around the world.
TMEIC’s two other U.S. manufacturing plants are in the Houston area. The company’s North American headquarters is in the Houston Energy Corridor.
Perhaps the biggest recent manufacturing prize for Waller County: Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla’s new 1.65 million-square-foot factory at Brookshire’s Empire West Industrial Park. The $200 million plant, expected to employ up to 1,500 people by 2028, produces utility-scale batteries for energy storage.
Other major manufacturers in Waller County include Daikin North America and Igloo.
Pay growth around the region
Here’s a rundown of 2021-26 pay growth in the Houston metro’s eight other counties, according to SmartAsset.
- Austin County — 42 percent
- Chambers County — 37 percent
- Harris County — 33 percent
- Liberty County — 31 percent
- Montgomery County — 29 percent
- Fort Bend County — 28 percent
- Galveston County — 26 percent
- Brazoria County — 23 percent
Statewide, Dickens County, outside of Lubbock, saw the most significant growth in wages. According to the study, wages grew by 212 percent over the five years, from $707 per week in 2021 to $2,204 per week in 2026.
Among all Texas counties, Waller was ranked No. 44 on the report.
Small counties in the High Plains and West Texas regions saw the largest percent changes in average weekly wage, according to the report. See the full findings here.
---
This story was originally published on our sister site, InnovationMap.