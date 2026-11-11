Yay, Canada
Casual Canadian restaurant updates Houston opening plans
One of Uptown Houston’s newest restaurants is slowly taking shape. Cactus Club Cafe is on track to open next year.
As CultureMap reported in 2025, Cactus Club Cafe is a Vancouver-based restaurant that describes itself as “Canada’s leader in elevated casual dining.” It's known for an eclectic menu, lively atmosphere, and polished service.
The restaurant will occupy a two-story, 12,900-square foot space next to North Italia in BLVD Place (1700 Post Oak Blvd). At 345 seats, it will the restaurant’s largest location. The space will be divided into a main dining room, bar and lounge, and an outdoor patio. Design details include a custom mural by Taylor Smith, Western-inspired pop art, and pieces by Giovanni DeCunto, according to press materials.
The menu, created by executive chef of culinary development Gregory McCallum, offers a crowd-pleasing array of dishes that includes sushi, shareables such as chicken wings and lettuce wraps, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pastas, steaks, and seafood. Generally, the restaurant is known for putting flavorful spins on familiar fare, with signature dishes such as Truffle Parmesan Chicken and Blackened Creole Chicken.
Along with an update on its opening timeline, Cactus Club announced a hiring event on December 1 and 2. More details are available here.
“Joining our team in Houston is an exciting opportunity for ambitious hospitality professionals,” Cactus Club Cafe president Andrew Latchford said in a statement. “As we expand into these new markets, we remain committed to what defines Cactus Club Cafe: food people love, a consistently great dining experience, and a vibrant atmosphere.”
Cactus Club Cafe is one of a few new restaurants coming to Post Oak Blvd. in 2027. The neighboring Central Park Post Oak development will be home to a number of newcomers, including neighborhood restaurant The Henry, sushi hand roll concept Handies Douzo, Arizona-based seafood restaurant Buck & Rider, and Sparrow Italia, a luxurious Italian steakhouse from the owners of Toca Madera.