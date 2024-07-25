better than all the rest
Houston dominates new U.S. News best hospital rankings for Texas
Houston’s University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has retained its U.S. News & World Report crown as the best cancer hospital in the U.S.
In the same ranking, Houston Methodist Hospital once again came out on top as the best hospital in Texas. Last year, the hospital shared the top spot. Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center ranked No. 4, followed by No. 5 Memorial Hermann Hospital.
The accolades appear in U.S. News’ 2024-25 ranking of the country’s best hospitals. Each hospital also ranked among various specialties, such as orthopedics; cardiology, heart, and vascular surgery; cancer; and neurology and neurosurgery.
Since U.S. News introduced its annual hospital survey in 1990, MD Anderson has been ranked one of the two best U.S. hospitals for cancer care. It has maintained its No. 1 ranking for 10 consecutive years.
“At MD Anderson, our mission is clear: to end cancer,” Dr. Peter WT Pisters, president of MD Anderson, says in a news release. “This ranking reflects our relentless commitment to excellence in patient care, research, prevention, and education.”
MD Anderson also ranked highly in three specialties:
- No. 2 for ear, nose, and throat.
- No. 9 for urology.
- No. 14 for gastroenterology and GI surgery.
“The consistent top national recognitions [that] MD Anderson receives for delivering compassionate, evidence-based care is a testament to our dedication to those we serve,” Pisters says.
Elsewhere at the Texas Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital was named the No. 1 hospital in Texas for the 13th year in a row. Also, it was lauded as one of the country’s 20 best hospitals for the eighth time.
Along with the general ranking, Houston Methodist Hospital scored high marks in 10 specialties. These include diabetes and endocrinology (No. 6), gastroenterology and GI surgery (No. 7), and pulmonology and lung surgery (No. 8).
Meanwhile, four Houston Methodist community hospitals ranked well in Texas:
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital (No. 8).
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital (No. 9).
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital (tied at No. 18).
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital (tied at No. 23).