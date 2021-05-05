University of Houston power couple prescribes major gift for college of medicine

University of Houston medical students and staff will receive a gift that’s just what the doctor ordered.

A prestigious and longtime UH power couple has bequeathed two major gifts a major gift to the school’s burgeoning College of Medicine. Dr. Nicky and Lisa Holdeman — who together boast more than 45 years at the university — have established an endowed and chair/professorship and a scholarship for medical students, the school announced.

In their will/trust the Holdemans have established, per UH:

The Nicky R. and Lisa K. Holdeman Endowed Professorship/Chair , which will support a clinical teaching faculty member responsible for the oversight and strategic direction of the College of Medicine’s clinics, as well as enhancing the student and patient experience.

, which will support a clinical teaching faculty member responsible for the oversight and strategic direction of the College of Medicine’s clinics, as well as enhancing the student and patient experience. The Nicky R. and Lisa K. Holdeman Endowed Scholarship, which will support students in the College of Medicine, which was founded in 2020 on a social mission to improve health and health care in underserved communities in Houston and across Texas.

The Holdemans say that they were inspired by the UH College of Medicine’s mission to address a significant statewide primary care physician shortage and how social determinants of health, such as income, housing, food supply and transportation, contribute to health outcomes.

“I have a true admiration for the comprehensive physician, someone comfortable addressing multiple health issues,” Nicky Holdeman relays in a statement. “The physicians being trained at the University of Houston will be well prepared to manage most of the patients, with most conditions, most of the time. That’s really what primary care medicine is all about.”

As previously reported, UH’s medical school will welcome its second class of 30 students this summer and will have 480 students at full enrollment, within the decade.

More on the duo, who have been married for 38 years: A UH biography notes that Nicky, physician and professor emeritus at the UH College of Optometry, served as associate dean for clinical education and executive director of the University Eye Institute during his 30 years at the college. He retired in 2019.

Meanwhile, Lisa joined UH in 2006 and serves as vice chancellor for the UH System and vice president for UH marketing and communications. She works directly with UH System Chancellor and UH President Renu Khator and school leadership.

“This gift is especially gratifying because it comes from two dedicated UH leaders whose professional careers have already contributed so much to our University’s success,” said Renu Khator. “That kind of enlightened commitment on their part sets an admirable example. I know I speak for many when I express our deep appreciation for their generous support of the College of Medicine and the important work it is undertaking in our community.”