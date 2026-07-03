New at the Marlene
Boutique Houston hotel steps up with 4 new suites, antiques shop, and more
Perspicacious Houstonians have been ceremoniously embracing The Marlene Inn and Bar Madonna since its opening last year. Receiving nearly immediate icon status from Montrose locals, the boutique hotel has already received a coveted Good Brick Award from Preservation Houston, is a staple on Avondale walking tours, and even earned a nod from Architectural Digest.
More impressive than the accolades, however, is the ability to earn them while not being completely finished. Nearly a year to the day since opening, The Marlene Inn has reached completion thanks to a number of upgrades. A new on-property antiques store, live music, pop-ups, and new summer menu features from Bar Madonna make The Marlene the place to be. Additionally, the recent completion of three carriage house suites, plus an impossibly-twee garden cottage, have elevated the historic Montrose manse from a 9 to 12-key property that appeals to groups and families.
“In general, we get a lot of people here for celebrations. We get lots of anniversaries, birthdays; we get a lot of people joining us for their wedding night, which is really fun,” founder Lily Barfield tells CultureMap. “They offer a bit of a different experience than in the main house — they’re tucked away; they’re private. You’re still on-property, so you get the energy from being at The Marlene, but they are a little retreat away from the main house.”
Carriage House Suites and Tracie’s Cottage
The carriage house offers three generously-sized suites: two on the first floor and a 1,000-square-foot second floor suite that spans the entire building. In the Julie Suite, an eye-catching chandelier sets the tone. Adorned with bright red cherries and shades, the Avignon-sourced piece inspired Barfield’s selections of the suite’s art and fabrics.
One of the largest rooms on the property, the space is ADA accessible and goes the extra mile by offering heated marble floors in the bathroom. Great for families, The Julie Suite offers a king bed, offset living area with pullout sofa, and a separate breakfast nook with a marble topped bistro table, plus an adorably-aproned coffee bar.
The second ground floor carriage house suite is the Thelma Suite. This bright and cheery space is wrapped in a playful blue-and-white striped wallpaper not unlike those found frequently in the French countryside. The main attraction, however, is an impressively-large, glass-front armoire displaying a collection of antique earthenware pieces next to The Marlene’s signature monogrammed robes. In the bathroom, what was once an office coffee bar finds new life as a stately double vanity — an exceptional touch.
Upstairs, the Lemoine Suite offers something for everyone. Designed for entertaining as much as relaxing, the suite provides ample space to stretch out on the gilt sofa and velvet bergère chairs in the living area, gossip at the gaming table, and serve themselves from the beautiful brass bar cart before tucking into one of the two queen beds in the main space, or two hand-painted twin beds in the bedroom.
“It’s really more like a studio apartment, minus a kitchen,” explains Barfield. “We’re excited to have that online, because we’ve been getting a lot of girl groups and other groups meeting up. So that’s been great to have open.”
All rooms and suites at The Marlene are named after women in Barfield’s family, and Tracie’s Cottage is no different. Named after Barfield’s mom, the cottage is an indulgent escape just off the wine garden.
Entirely drenched in vibrant greens, this delightful, garden-inspired space is the ideal backdrop for the 1960s Italian twin canopy bed that doubles as a sofa in the lounge. Situated beneath a glass fruit chandelier and side lit by a pair of pear-adorned sconces, this show-stopping piece is the perfect place to curl up with a cocktail from Bar Madonna and enjoy the view of the garden. A bathroom with original transom windows divides the lounge space from a separate bedroom with a queen bed and antique desk and chair. If a second workspace is needed, the dresser in the lounge houses a hidden foldout secretary desk — très chic!
“Tracie’s Cottage, in my opinion, is one of the most charming rooms we have on-property,” says Barfield. “It really feels more indoor/outdoor. You’re connected to the garden. It looks out at the elephant ears and beautiful oak trees; it feels like a garden retreat out there. It’s a different feel from the main house, but it has its own charm.”
As with rooms in the main house, suites in the carriage house and Tracie’s Cottage include amenities such as Nespresso, sound machine, mini-fridge, steamer, slippers, lush monogrammed robes, Bellino Fine Linens, and luxe Diptyque bath products.
Shop Lily’s Vintage Finds
The long-awaited antiques store in the main house quietly opened last week. The over 50,000 followers of Barfield’s popular Instagram account Lily’s Vintage Finds, along with hotel visitors and guests alike, will be thrilled to learn they can finally bring home a piece of The Marlene. Those familiar with Barfield’s popular antiques hauls and drops will know that her finds are selected during her frequent trips to France and sent to Houston by the literal container load.
“We get a lot of people in here who say, ‘I love this piece in my room, can I buy it?’ Or ‘I love this commode; I love this armoire; the art in here is amazing.’ So, the goal is to be able to kind of replicate the pieces we have throughout the spaces and to have them shoppable,” explains Barfield.
“We should have a good rotation of commodes, seating pieces, small art pieces, and decor items. A lot of items are going to come from France, since we’ve brought containers back, and we will continue to do that and fill the space up with beautiful, shoppable pieces that emulate the spirit of The Marlene.”
Bar Madonna’s summer menu
Speaking of the spirit of The Marlene, the magicians behind the newest concoctions at The Marlene Inn’s Bar Madonna have truly outdone themselves. Multiple new cocktails are made from a myriad of house-made ingredients and tinctures, and the tinned-fish craze taking over Europe has found its way onto the grazing boards at Bar Madonna as well.
“I think it’s one of our best menus by a landslide,” shares Barfield. “Everything is so fresh, so summery, and it really reminds me — this menu more than any of them — it’s very New Orleans inspired.”
Undeniably the most labor intensive, the Mary Martini receives its name from its ambiguity. Whether the briny flavor profile is more martini or Bloody Mary is entirely up to the drinker, but that’s half the fun. With ingredients like sous vide tomato bruschetta, heirloom tomato vodka, holy trinity gin, olive brine, capers, and cornichons, it’s sure to spark some interesting discourse.
Other seasonal cocktails include the Pimm’s Cup No.3, which puts a Texas summer spin on the classic by adding homemade peach syrup. The Hugo Spritz No.1 was “Cutie-inspired,” making use of ingredients like fresh mandarin oranges, mandarin soda, and fresh mint. Those looking for something pared down will enjoy the simplicity of the classic daiquiri. Rum, lemon, lime, and simple syrup blend seamlessly in this summertime favorite.
“It’s a fun, fresh menu and I think people are going to enjoy drinking the drinks here,” says Barfield. “They really lean into the spirit of the place and the charm of The Marlene.”
Jazz Sundays and Vinyl Saturdays
Last fall, Barfield introduced live jazz on Sundays. The reception has been tremendous. Finding an open seat from 3-6 pm may take some effort and a little luck, but it’s worth it. Saxophonist Woody Witt & Company or the band Aruba — depending on the day — perform in the lobby.
Barfield loves how much Houstonians have embraced the new tradition and doesn’t see it coming to an end anytime soon: “We are hoping to have it every Sunday for the rest of time. It’s definitely a thing.”
The success of Jazz Sundays led to the introduction of Vinyl Saturdays, with music by DJ Daniel Santos from 7-10 pm. This new entertainment option is quickly becoming a popular date night destination.
“He’s a really fun DJ because he leans into the spirit of the space,” Barfield says. “He’ll play upbeat jazz, samba music, some kind of French beats. It’s a lot of fun.”
Pop-up shops
In addition to Lily’s Vintage Finds, Barfield has planned numerous artists and vendors to showcase their wares alongside her antique and vintage goods.
“Our first pop-up is with Mont Art House, which we are really excited about. We are featuring a collection from AK Hardeman and we will have a little opening show for that. Come get a glass of champagne, shop the pieces—that will be a really fun one.”
AK Hardeman's Newest Collection will hang at The Marlene from July 7-15, with an opening reception taking place July 8 from 4-7 pm. Shop seven new pieces from AK Hardeman, plus new work from Anee Shah, Amy Stone, Joan Cates, and newcomer Emily Cruthirds.
Whether visiting from out of town, or just around the corner, The Marlene Inn appeals to those who want a little adventure, perhaps some discoveries, and definitely some good, old-fashioned hospitality.
“We’re really small, so that’s a big draw for people,” says Barfield. “We’re tucked away in a neighborhood — people feel like it’s off the beaten path. A comment we get all the time is that people feel like they’ve found a hidden gem.”
A few happenings coming up this summer
- Vinyl Saturday began June 20 (7–10 PM) and continue throughout the season
- Sunday Jazz continues weekly (3–6 PM) — still one of the property’s most popular traditions
- Howdy Honey Needlepoint Gathering, July 7 (5–7 PM)
- Pop-up featuring Vanishing Heirlooms antique jewelry, Anna Bernard Art, and Lily’s Vintage Finds monogrammed vintage French linens, July 18
- Pop-up with New Orleans-conscious clothing brand Lekha, August 6-7.