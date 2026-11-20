bidding greige goodbye
Meet the Houston designer bringing bold colors to historic homes
Blending design with functionality and practicality for clients with busy family lives has become a speciality of Mimi Meacham’s since launching her boutique design business in 2021. The busy mom of three creates fun, livable spaces through her firm Marian Louise Design. Meacham and her team of three infuse charming colors, fantastical fabrics, and whimsical wallpapers to otherwise traditional homes throughout Memorial, West University, and beyond.
“My style is rooted in tradition, but it’s the rebellious sister of tradition,” Meacham tells CultureMap. “It’s a modern take on traditional design, with lots of unexpected elements that wouldn’t normally pair with a traditional sideboard or something like that — traditionally-rooted, but edgy, too.”
Whether it be an unexpected disco ball or one-of-a-kind pieces from a favorite shop, Meacham’s knack for keeping things interesting keeps her at the top of the list for clients seeking a “lived-in” look that leans more fresh than frumpy. The team at Marian Louise Design favor local haunts like Courtney Barton, Found, Moxie, Back Row Home, and Memorial Antiques & Interiors when seeking something special. One thing is for certain, Meacham has not been sorry to see the “greige” craze slowly slip away.
“I think people have been afraid to use color for whatever reason and I just think it’s a non- issue. Color can be a neutral; blue is a neutral” says Meacham. “I love color and I think it’s nothing to be afraid of. A good rule that I tell people who are getting started on using color is to pick two or three colors and stay in those tone realms. That’s a safe bet when kind of splattering color around a room. We do fabrics in prints and velvets, and just all different colored fabrics on our upholstery. It all goes into that room and works together to make a beautiful portrait.”
Pushing the boundaries beyond color, pattern plays a large role in Meacham’s designs.
“I love wallpaper in almost every room—the more the better. It’s tricky to do it well and in a way where they don’t compete with one another. I think that’s the main hinge issue with that. They can’t be too similar or too close together. When you have wallpaper in rooms that are next to each other, just make sure it’s not two florals next to each other, or two geometrics, or two stripes. Really mix up the patterns and have the colors play with one another well—put it in unexpected places like the kitchen or ceiling. The ceiling has been forgotten for so long as just a blank, white space, but it’s part of the room. It doesn’t make sense to just forget it.”
Meacham’s most current project is the historic F.A Heitman House in Shadyside. Built in 1926, the two-acre Mediterranean revival-style property was designed by William Ward Watkin and received a Preservation Houston Good Brick award for sensitive restoration in 2021. Now, Meacham is putting her special touch on the interior while taking the lead from original architectural features like the handmade brass hardware and other brass fixtures that have survived over 100 years.
“My preference is doing remodels and refreshes because I love to work with a home’s original character and its setting,” explains Meacham. “When builders come in and do these spec homes, they all look the same. They [developers] know what sells, so they do the same thing over and over — white house, black windows. It’s really sad when they start tearing down these older homes and popping up these spec homes that all look the same.”
As the city continues to grieve the recent loss of the historic Kirby Mansion, it’s refreshing to see designers who aren’t afraid to tackle remodels and restorations of Houston’s historic homes.
“Traditional, old school homes are so beautiful and unique and have this character that’s unique to each home. That’s my favorite thing, to let the home speak to me and let the home guide us while bringing it into this century.”