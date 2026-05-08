MAI oh MAI
Treasured Houston antiques collective adds 5 Round Top-worthy vendors
Many Houstonians love a good stroll — or promenade, if you will — especially if that stroll includes a morning or afternoon meandering through collections of art, vintage, and antiques. As rising rents drive some of the city’s most beloved independent dealers exclusively into e-commerce, veteran collectives are holding the line on offering an in-person shopping experience.
For 20 years, Memorial Antiques & Interiors, affectionately known as MAI, has remained a fixture of the interior design community. Don’t be intimidated by its location in the Houston Design Center. The more than 15,000-square-foot collection is completely open to the public, and it’s not uncommon to see fellow shoppers dressed for a Pilates class rather than a luxury boutique.
Known for styled, magazine-worthy vignettes, MAI blends antiques with contemporary living and offers a fresh perspective on how to incorporate timeless pieces into today’s interiors. What’s not so well known, however, is that MAI is the off-season home to some of Round Top’s most illustrious dealers, with more joining the ranks every day.
The spring refresh debuts five new faces to the lineup of over 45 dealers, offering curated pieces from across the US and Europe: “This season marks a defining shift at MAI,” MAI marketing director Meghan Horne tells CultureMap. “The vendor mix is exceptional, bringing together iconic dealers and a true trove of one-of-a-kind finds, all within a setting that offers unmatched access. Inventory is constantly evolving with new pieces arriving daily, and its proximity to Houston’s design community makes it an invaluable resource. If you love Round Top, this is that same energy, year-round.”
Familiar faces from Round Top include Big Red Barn favorite Gracie’s Custom Interiors; Market Hill vendors Provence Antiques and Susan Horne Antiques (who recently doubled her space at MAI); and The Compound regular Laurier Blanc. Long time MAI vendor Tres Bien Antiques is a Blue Hills staple, while The Cargill Collective, The James Collected, and Zuniga & Co. all show under the tents at Marburger Farm. Zuniga & Co. shows at The Compound as well. The owner of Fickle Barn in Round Top also has a space a MAI.
“MAI focuses on beautiful objects that are one of a kind, and we specialize not only for the trade, but for the public, and it’s a need and a necessity in Houston,” Horne says. “Specializing not only in antiques, but in fabulous oil paintings, lighting fixtures, bookcases, and all the small home decor accessories that you need, to say, impress your mother-in-law.”
Joining longtime MAI favorites like Assemble Art & Advisory by photographer Kerry Kirk, BAYAT Rugs, and six-bay, 1,400-square-foot shop MK Rathmell Antiques and Interiors, these are the newest vendors to MAI:
William Gardner Antiques
W. Gardner brings his celebrated eye and decades of experience to Memorial Antiques & Interiors, marking his first expansion into a second location. Known as one of Houston’s most respected antique dealers, his collection reflects years of thoughtful curation, with pieces that feel both storied and relevant.
Joseph Collins Antiques and Modern Design
Palm Beach–based Joe Collins is on a mission to unearth undiscovered artists and artifacts, offering an extraordinary journey through time, culture, and the depths of human creativity. Now extending his footprint to Houston from Round Top’s Market Hill, he brings a fresh, globally-informed point of view to the city’s design landscape. We spotted an exceedingly rare, hand-signed Arthur Court humidor in the shape of a fox that will certainly not stay available for long.
MAI newcomer Joseph Collins shops east coast estate sales for items like this rare, hand-signed humidor by Arthur Court.Photo by Emily Cotton
Bug In The Box
Bug in the Box offers handcrafted, museum-quality insect displays featuring rare specimens sourced from around the world and preserved with precision and artistry. Rooted in a background of entomology and design, each piece is ethically-sourced and thoughtfully-composed, resulting in striking, one-of-a-kind works that blur the line between natural history and decorative art. Through a special agreement with the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Bug in the Box preserves butterflies from the Cockrell Butterfly Center to be sold in the HMNS gift shop — in exchange for access to specimens to preserve for personal projects, giving them new life as curated works of art.
Purveyor Tristan Erickson‘s sensitive and enthusiastic approach to specimen preservation allows his works to feel less like taxidermy and more like objets d’art. Butterflies centered around antique gilt pieces and placed beneath crystal clear cloches or in shadow boxes, perfectly-perched exotic birds, and brass candlesticks displaying ostrich and emu eggs are sure to catch the attention of the most discerning collectors.
The James Collected
The James Collected by Tara English offers a thoughtfully-curated mix of antiques, collectibles, and storied pieces chosen for their craftsmanship, character, and timeless appeal. With an eye for objects that bring warmth and depth to modern interiors, English sources pieces that feel both personal and enduring, grounding everyday spaces with a sense of history and charm.
Photo by Christiana
Photographer Christiana Reckling captures moments with a sense of honesty and vibrancy that feels both effortless and enduring, blending bold color, natural emotion, and a subtle sense of nostalgia to offer a fresh perspective on familiar scenes. Each photograph is produced as a signed, numbered edition on museum-grade archival paper, created with intention and an emphasis on quality over quantity, resulting in a collection designed to spark curiosity, inspire a sense of place, and bring a refined layer of color and life into everyday interiors.
Coming Soon
Lisa Gillette
Lisa Gillette is a seasoned antiques dealer known for her refined selection of European furnishings and décor, sourced with a discerning eye for quality, provenance, and enduring design. Exhibiting at Market Hill in Round Top, she brings together pieces that balance history with livability, appealing to designers and collectors seeking character-driven interiors. Her approach favors authenticity, craftsmanship, and subtle sophistication, with each find selected for its ability to elevate a space while telling a story.
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Memorial Antiques & Interiors; 7026 Old Katy Road #166; Monday - Friday, 10 am-5 pm, Saturday, 11 am-4 pm.