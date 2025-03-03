WHERE TO SHOP NOW
12 must-shop Houston boutiques with fresh fashion finds for spring
March is undeniably one of the best seasons in Houston. The weather is worthy of outdoor fêtes and patio dining and there is so much to get dressed up for. The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo kicks things off, leading straight into Round Top's Spring Antique Show, while galas and events keep weekends buzzing through May.
With so much on the horizon, we've rounded up the best shops and latest drops to get ready for springtime in Houston.
Brioni
Luxury fashion house Brioni hosts a bespoke trunk show in River Oaks District on March 13-15. Customers can discover an array of the world's finest fabrics and create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece at the atelier, which is famous for the "Brioni Method" with 220 steps, 7,000 hand-made stitches, and more than 24 hours of artistry.
Elizabeth Anthony
Buzzy women's boutique Elizabeth Anthony is preparing for the city's upcoming gala season with a bevy of trunk shows and personal appearances. Shoppers can get first looks at several collections, including Lourdes Chavez, Chris Davies, Fabiana Filippi, Goshwara, Roberto Quaglia, and more. Find dates, times, and personal appearance informationhere.
Purple Brand
Get a first look at Purple Brand's Rodeo Collection, inspired by Bun B, in collaboration with Crown Royal. The label, known for its streetwear aesthetic, gives Houston's rodeo-goers an alternative to traditional Western-style.
Engomichu
Houston-based Peruvian brand Engomichu just dropped their latest collection, Alumbro. The collection explores fragility through immersive design and a bohemian spirit with ready-to-wear pieces celebrating Peru's heritage and cultural richness.
Foreign Fare
The travel brand founded by Traveler's Table co-owner Thy Mitchell is now available at the Cotton Club Collection. Shop Foreign Fare's latest collection and staple pieces at the River Oaks boutique next to Ouisie's Table.
Gucci
Gucci recently released its Spring Summer 2025 collection featuring lightweight fabrics, structured silhouettes, soft hues, and unexpected pops of color. Shoppers will find a reinterpretation of the Bamboo 1947 bag. The collection is available at Gucci's new Galleria boutique.
House of Creed
The historic perfume house known for serving European royalty and high society for hundreds of years just added a new fragrance to its portfolio. Eladaria is a floral scent that opens with mandarin and bergamot, gets spiced with pink pepper, and derives its floral scents from roses, peonies, and lilies of the valley. Eladaria is available at House of Creed's Galleria boutique.
Mango
Spanish brand Mango now has a fourth Houston-area store in the Galleria. It's Mango's first store in Houston to offer both men's and women's clothing lines and features the brand’s Mediterranean-inspired store concept, New Med. The newest boutique incorporates sustainability-focused design elements such as eco-efficient lighting and natural materials. The store is now open on level 2 near Forever 21.
Miron Crosby
Thompson Houston is partnering with luxury fashion cowboy boot brand Miron Crosby to host the Cowboy Concierge, an elevated shopping pop-up in the hotel's lobby. From Thursday, March 6 – Saturday, March 8, between 12-6 pm, guests of the hotel and Houston locals can shop Miron Crosby's latest styles and bestsellers, with the option to customize boots with personalized ear pulls and message boxes. While shopping, guests can sip on cocktails, rosé, bubbles from the hotel's Veuve Clicquot champagne cart, and more.
Susana Vega Jewelry
Houston-based Venezuelan jewelry designer Susana Vega recently launched Rubus, her first collection stepping away from beading and highlighting metal. The new collection features gold, silver, and mixed metal pieces and is a tribute to Vega's roots and a new evolution of her brand.
Tijon Parfumerie
Tijon, now open in M-K-T Heights, offers popular, memorable, and fun perfume-making experiences. It is the only known place in the world to provide all guests with a lab coat and workbook and the opportunity to create three or more perfume scents from over 300 oils.
Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott
Shoppers can get rodeo-ready from head to toe at thenewest outpost of Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott in Houston Heights. Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is a complete lifestyle brand that reimagines Western fashion through jewelry, hats, boots, bags, apparel, and accessories.