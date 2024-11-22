Make Your List
Shop the Rice Village gift guide to sleigh your holiday giving
Share your great taste in gift-giving with family and friends this holiday season with gifts from Rice Village. This walkable shopping haven has everything from sparkly jewelry to yummy desserts to indulgent beauty treatments — take a look at some gift inspo below.
Get all your holiday shopping done in one place.Photo courtesy of Rice Village
Festive fashion
The Beaufort Bonnet Company brings timeless charm and unmatched quality to every little one’s wardrobe. From classic clothing to darling accessories, these thoughtfully designed children’s pieces make the perfect gifts for the littles in your life.
This holiday season, give the gift of timeless fashion and effortless confidence with Luminary Lifestyle. From elegant dresses to chic everyday essentials, this array of thoughtfully designed wardrobe staples are perfect for the modern woman.
For the man in your life, Mizzen+Main has redefined the workplace wardrobe with clothes that feel like athletic wear and look like custom-tailored fits. Best known for its wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable dress shirts, the brand also makes incredibly comfortable flannels, no-tucks, polos, shorts, pants, vests, pullovers, jackets, blazers, and so much more.
Help your holiday haul walk taller this year with a gift from Tecovas. The handmade Western boots, bags, and apparel have a quality fit and feel you’ll notice from the first time you hold them and try them on. And don’t sleep on the complimentary boot branding for a custom touch.
Your search for the perfect athleisure present stops here. With crowd-favorite styles in signature soft fabrics, Tasc Performance has something for everyone on your list — all you need is the wrapping paper.
Vuori draws inspiration from the active California lifestyle: an integration of fitness, yoga, surf, and life. Looking for the ideal holiday gift? Lean into comfort with Vuori’s best-selling DreamKnit fabric; find it for him in the Ponto Collection or for her in the Halo Collection.
See decorations more clearly with help from Warby Parker.Photo courtesy of Rice Village
However you celebrate, Warby Parker has merriment-inspiring frames, gift cards, and accessories to make this season one you won’t forget.
Add some sparkle to your holiday gifting with Krewe, where iconic eyewear meets timeless style. From chic sunglasses to elegant optical frames, Krewe’s handcrafted designs are perfect for the trendsetter on your list.
Merry makeup and skincare
Madison Reed Color Bar makes self-care effortlessly luxurious with premium hair color and salon-quality services. Treat your loved ones to the gift of confidence and relaxation with a vibrant color refresh or personalized at-home hair care solutions.
Whether you are shopping for loved ones or for yourself, find a variety of gift sets and fragrances at Sephora.
Give the gift of a holiday glow-up with a SkinSpirit gift certificate that's valid on any treatment from SkinSpirit's extensive menu of medical-grade facials and aesthetic medical services. SkinSpirit is one of the top providers of Botox and dermal fillers in the U.S.
Gift sets from Blue Mercury should be your new holiday tradition.Photo courtesy of Blue Mercury
Bluemercury is making gifting this holiday season easier than ever. Explore its online gift guide and visit with Beauty Experts in-store for advice on all the latest limited-edition gift sets. Plus, they'll even wrap your gifts for you!
Swing by Drybar pre-party for a head-turning blowout, or stock up on its high-quality haircare products to keep your locks glossy all year long.
For both the "New Year, new you" resolution-makers and those looking to keep up with their fitness routine, Solidcore offers a high-intensity, low-impact, full-body workout on a pilates-inspired reformer.
Glittering baubles
Studs offers a fresh take on ear piercing with curated earscapes and reasonably priced earrings (that make great gifts for both adults and teens, hint hint). Expert piercers provide a clean and stress-free experience.
Make a sparkly statement with Gorjana.Photo courtesy of Gorjana
Gorjana brings timeless elegance to your holiday gifting with high-quality charms and a stunning new line of lab-grown diamonds. From personalized pieces to dazzling statement jewelry, each item is designed to celebrate life’s meaningful moments.
Sweet treats
Give the gift sure to please everyone: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. And if a frozen gift isn’t an option, pick up a gift card for gourmet ice cream and get a scoop (or two or three) for yourself while you're there. Made from simple and choice ingredients, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has 20-plus classic and vegan ice cream flavors to choose from.
Treat yourself and others to Sprinkles Cupcakes this holiday season, with flavors like Christmas cookie, gingerbread, chocolate peppermint, and much more.
Sweet treats await at Badolina Bakery & Cafe.Photo courtesy of Rice Village
Show your host or colleagues how much you care with holiday treats from Badolina Bakery & Cafe. These picturesque cakes — which are available in sizes of six, eight, or nine inches — are available daily on a first-come, first-served basis, but it's recommended you place an order at least 24 hours in advance. Break bread with friends by gifting one of Badolina's signature loaves. For something all wrapped up, a cylinder of triple-chocolate chip cookies or a box of florentines is the perfect present.
Home for the holidays
Shop for the master chef, self-care guru, WFH wiz, budding sommelier, and beyond at CB2. For the entertainer(s) in your life, think modern cheese knives and serving trays, soft throw blankets, candles, beverage dispensers, ice buckets, and gold or marble cake stands. For the game lover, classic board games like chess and Scrabble never go out of fashion.
Head on over to West Elm for midcentury modern-inspired furniture and decor with a conscience. Nearly 60 percent of its products support at least one of its sustainability initiatives, making it easy to feel good about how home comes together.
Stroll through Rice Village and stock up on these and other great last-minute gems for your friends and loved ones. And when your gift shopping is complete, make Paper Source your final destination for all your gift-wrapping needs.
Visit these retailers and more at Rice Village, located at Kirby and University.