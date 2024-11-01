Where to Shop Now
12 must-shop Houston boutiques and pop-ups selling fall fashion finds
The upcoming holiday season has Houston awash in new collections, pop-ups, and store openings. With an expanding roster of retail outposts, there is hardly a reason to shop at the same place twice.
This month, shoppers can find everything from luxury goods to locally crafted items. Here’s our curated list of Houston's top November shopping destinations.
American Threads
Houston's first American Threads outpost recently opened in City Centre and offers shoppers California-inspired clothing and accessories. Shoppers will find styles for nearly every occasion, including outerwear, casual looks, and evening attire.
City Boots
Popular Texas-based boot brand City Boots added the City Tote to its accessories collection. The bag is crafted from the same premium leather used in the brand's boots and is available in navy, brown, black, and lavender. Its minimalist design highlights the brand's bootmaking heritage with signature buckstitch detail around the top of the tote.
Chloe Dao
Chloe Dao's best-selling Houston US t-shirt celebrates the city's diversity and is stocked for the holiday season. The unisex t-shirt comes in black or white, is available in sizes XS to 3X, and may be purchased either online or in Dao's boutique at M-K-T Heights. Ten percent of the t-shirt proceeds will go to Building Communities Growing Leaders, a non-profit organization that helps refugees.
Creed
The House of Creed is transforming into a one-stop shop for the holiday season. In addition to its legendary lineup of all-natural fragrances, the perfume house, located in the Galleria, offers several gifting opportunities, including ornaments, leather accessories, and a porcelain candle collection. Shoppers can also snag their limited release of Absolu Aventus, an all-time favorite of the brand.
Gorjana
The Laguna Beach brand, famous for its laid-back and elevated style, recently launched its line of lab-grown diamonds. The collection features 10 bold and artfully designed pieces perfect for mixing, matching, and layering. The new pieces are available at Gorjana's Heights Mercantile boutique.
Gucci
The double ring and bar have been synonymous with Gucci's equestrian heritage for over seven decades. New for the fall season, the luxury label released the Horsebit 1953 loafer, available at the Galleria in brown and black leather with gold or silver hardware.
Lucchese Bootmaker
The self-proclaimed king of boots, Lucchese recently dropped their Pewter Boots just in time for holiday shopping. The Lucchese team has curated a collection that is ready for holiday festivities with detailed stitching and rich metallic purple and bronze colors. The boots are available in three silhouettes: Priscilla, Tilly, and Pris.
Rowan
Now open in City Centre, Rowan specializes in ear-piercing for all ages. The brand is known for its unique approach to piercings and for always providing a safe experience by having licensed nurses perform the procedure.
Sachin & Babi
Sachin & Babi is headlining the Houston Ballet's Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon at the Nutcracker Market. While in town, the brand will hold an exclusive shopping event at Avant Art Gallery on Monday, November 11, from 10 am to 6 pm and Tuesday, November 12, from 10 am to 5 pm.
South to North
Autry Park has a new tenant, as Houston-based South to North recently opened its holiday pop-up in the former City Boots location. South to North is known for bringing international fashion designers to Texas and will feature brands including Paola Sighinolfi, Stathe, Maygel Coronel, Agua by Agua Bendita, and Juan de Dios, among others. Alexandra Killion of Alexandra Killion Interiors designed the space to invoke a rich-hued and international vibe.
Southern Tide
Coastal lifestyle apparel brand Southern Tide opened its second Texas location in City Centre. Southern Tide carries apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, featuring original Southern Tide prints that have made it a mainstay for nearly two decades.
Uniqlo
The Japanese casualwear retailer opened two stores in Houston in October, one in Memorial City Mall and another in Sugar Land's First Colony Mall. Known for high-quality, affordable, and everyday casual wear, Uniqlo differentiates itself from similar retailers like Zara or H&M by offering timeless basics rather than micro-trends. In addition to the viral Round Mini Shoulder bags, shoppers can snag merch from Houston artists and businesses, including Donkeeboy and Donkeemom, CapDavJon, as well as restaurants 93' Til and Crawfish and Noodles.