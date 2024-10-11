FASHION FINDS
Japanese casualwear retailer Uniqlo now open in Houston
Houstonians can finally get their hands on Uniqlo products, including the viral crescent bag recently dubbed the "Millennial Birkin" as the highly anticipated Japanese clothing store makes its Texas debut on October 11 at Memorial City Mall.
While Memorial City is the first Houston-area store, a Sugar Land location is slated to open on October 18, as well as three more in the Dallas area. The global retailer is expanding its presence in Texas and California due to customer demand, and it chose to open in Memorial City Mall first because of the large retail space and built-in customer base.
"We walked through many different locations, and this store stood out to us," Nicolas Cessot, head of marketing for Uniqlo North America, tells CultureMap. "We had a really strong feeling about starting in Houston at Memorial City,"
The brand is known for high-quality, affordable, and everyday casual wear and differentiates itself from similar retailers like Zara or H&M by offering timeless basics rather than micro-trends.
"Our concept is about life wear. We provide a high-quality product with functional details and design to help people live their lives. We never sacrifice the quality of the product – yes, our price point is very affordable, and that is who we are."
In addition to the viral Round Mini Shoulder bags, and rows of gorgeous cashmere sweaters, shoppers can snag merch from Houston artists and businesses, including Donkeeboy and Donkeemom, CapDavJon, as well as restaurants 93' Til and Crawfish and Noodles.
"We want customers to be able to celebrate the artists in their cities, who they are already fans of or follow on social media," says Cessot. "We will continue to work with local artists to make new designs just like we are doing in Los Angeles in New York."
Uniqlo's grand opening celebration at Memorial City Mall on October 11. Photo courtesy of Uniqlo
Customers can expect special services at the Memorial City location, including t-shirt and tote bag customization with Uniqlo's UTme. The service combines photos, images, and text to create a fully personalized product in minutes. Embroidery, repairs, and upcycling are also available through the brand's exclusive Re.Uniqlo service.
"Every state has a unique style, and Texas definitely does. The reason you see certain things in this store is because of what trends we see people from Texas buying online," said Cessot. "With time, we will see what people love and get their feedback. Uniqlo is about listening to the consumer's voice, so we will see what people are gravitating to and change accordingly."
Located in the former Forever 21 location, Uniqlo's first Houston outpost is massive. Great lighting and wide rows make for an easy shopping experience with distinct men's, women's, and kid's sections with cashiers and self-serve checkout stations.
During opening weekend, there will be food, drinks, a Taiko drum performance, personalized Japanese calligraphy, giveaways, and gifts with purchase. More information about grand opening specials is available here.