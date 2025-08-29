CREATIVE COUTURE
Houston star Chloe Dao hosts sustainable fashion competition
Houston-style star Chloe Dao is once again putting Houston's fashion scene on the map, this time with a runway that's all about sustainability. The Project Runway season two winner is teaming up with Macy's, ACE NextGen, and Houston Community College for the Sustainable Fashion Project. This design competition challenges emerging talent to transform discarded materials into chic, wearable designs.
The fashion showdown hits the runway Saturday, September 27, at Macy's in The Galleria from 11 am to 1 pm. The first 50 fashion fans through the door will score a $10 Macy's gift card, while finalists will battle it out for cash and prizes totaling more than $2,000.
For Dao, who worked at Macy's early in her career, studied at HCC, and now mentors through ACE NextGen, the project feels like a full-circle moment. "At the heart of this collaboration is supporting creativity and especially emerging designers," says Dao. "We all share a natural need to create, and this competition is such a meaningful opportunity to nurture and challenge that creative spirit."
Participants in this year's Sustainable Fashion Project will compete for cash prizes totaling more than $2,000. Photo courtesy of Chloe Dao
Dao will sit on the judges' panel, where she's looking for more than surface-level styling. "A sustainable challenge requires deeper thought. It asks you to take something that already exists and completely transform it," Dao tells CultureMap. "I don't want to recognize the original material. I want to see a wearable, stylish, beautifully constructed design with real craftsmanship in the design and execution."
The competition underscores Macy's Mission Every One pledge, which leans into sustainability, representation, and community impact. But for Dao, it's also about showing that Houston's creatives can hold their own on a larger stage. "True creativity emerges when you're pushed beyond the norm," she says.Designers can submit eco-conscious entries through September 19 for a chance to snag the spotlight and prove that style and sustainability can walk the same runway. More information and attendee registration details are available here.