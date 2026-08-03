CHIC PICKS
Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 fresh finds for August 2026
August shopping is all about staying cool and getting a head start on fall without giving up on summer. This month's lineup includes warehouse sales, new pre-fall collections, football-ready accessories, and a few can't-miss openings. These are the Houston shopping stops worth making right now.
Bering's
Sunshine Tienda’s Fall 2026 Collection is available at the Houston locations of Bering's. Inspired by the Texas Hill Country and the eclectic charm of Round Top, the new collection features the brand's first-ever pants and barn jackets alongside rich quilted indigos, earthy olive ginghams, vintage-inspired block prints, and their signature handmade palm hats.
Bombas
Houstonians can now stock up on ultra-comfy socks, slippers, underwear, and t-shirts at the newly opened Bombas boutique in the Galleria. For every item purchased, the brand donates an item to a community in need. The store is on Level 1 near Del Frisco's.
Chloe Dao
Houston's favorite fashion designer is looking for fresh faces for the brand's next photoshoot. Models must be based in Houston, be between 5'8" and 5'10", and between the ages of 18 and 55. Applicants should send their name, age, height, and recent photo or comp card via DM before August 15 to be considered.
Consuela
Just in time for the start of the football season, Consuela launched its first-ever clear bag collection. The new line features fan-favorite silhouettes in a high-quality, clear material with signature prints and Diego leather accents. Each bag also includes features such as interior pockets, a credit card holder, removable base insets, and adjustable/interchangeable straps that turn the bag into a crossbody, shoulder bag, or clutch.
Cotton Club Collection
The summer-to-fall transitional season will soon be here, and River Oaks boutique Cotton Club Collection has everything Houstonians need, including buttery-soft leather booties from Thierry Raboutin, travel outfits from Joseph Ribkoff, and stylish sheer trouser socks from Atelier St. Eustache, perfect for loafer season.
Framebridge
Located in River Oaks, Framebridge just released its newest collection, The Keepers, with four frames specifically designed for tiny memories and keepsakes. Featuring hidden adhesive, everything from a favorite matchbook to a coaster, photo strip, or ticket stub can become an instant displayable photo.
The Hive - A Pop-Up Collective
The Houston SPCA is partnering with The Hive – A Pop-Up Collective, located at 2431 Rice Boulevard, for a special Tax-Free Weekend shopping event benefiting animals in need on Saturday, August 8. From 11 am-6 pm, guests can shop a curated collection of women-owned businesses, with 15 percent of all sales donated to support the Houston SPCA’s lifesaving programs and services. The event will also feature complimentary mimosas and bubbly throughout the day.
Hunter Bell
Houston designer Hunter Bell is making room for a new season with a one-day warehouse sale on August 18 from 8 am-5 pm. Shoppers can score up to 75 percent off select Spring 2026 styles, past collections, and one-of-a-kind samples. It's the perfect chance to snap up the brand's signature dresses, fun separates, Mommy & Me favorites, and accessories before they're gone.
Kick Pleat
The season for textured kitten heels is almost here, and Kirby Drive's Kick Pleat just dropped the latest collection from Herbert Levine. Shoppers can snag booties, loafers, mules, and flats in gorgeous jewel-toned colors perfect for fall.
M-K-T Heights
Sunglasses superstore Oakley just opened its doors in M-K-T Heights with the brand's blend of performance, innovation, and style. A standout feature of the store is the Prizm Wall, an interactive experience that demonstrates how Oakley's Prizm lens technology enhances color, contrast, and detail. Customers can also try out the Smart Shopper technology, which helps them find products that best fit their needs.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Luxury fragrance enthusiasts have one more reason to stop by Maison Francis Kurkdjian at River Oaks District, the brand's only Texas boutique. Through August 9, every 70 mL fragrance purchase includes complimentary engraving. Purchases of $150 or more come with a complimentary gift, gift wrapping, and fragrance samples, making it an ideal time to pick up a signature scent.
The Marlene
The Marlene is hosting a New Orleans-inspired pop-up featuring Lekha, the beautiful, consciously made clothing and home brand, alongside paintings by New Orleans artist Helen Kohnke. Shop during cocktail hour on August 5 from 4-7 pm with drinks available for purchase from Bar Madonna or visit for a full day of shopping on August 6 from 10 am-5 pm.
Mirth
Houston brand Mirth is hosting its End of Summer Sale with 30 percent off sitewide from August 6 - 11. It is the perfect time to stock up on the brand's signature flowing dresses and patterned separates. The brand will also host an in-person-only Warehouse Sale with Freya, featuring heavily discounted samples, factory seconds, and overstocks on August 11 and 12 from 10 am-12 pm.
Sid Mashburn
Fans of Southern preppy style will want to mark their calendars for Sid Mashburn's twice-yearly sale. It is one of the rare times the boutique offers 50 percent off select pants, shorts, sport coats, and accessories.