A CUT ABOVE
5 new Houston salons delivering bold colors and fresh faces
Finding a hairstylist can feel a lot like dating. The chemistry has to be just right, communication really matters, and when a client finds "the one," they never want to let go. Fortunately for Houstonians, the city's salon scene is constantly growing and evolving, with new openings, innovative products, and cutting-edge options. Whether it is a subtle change or a total transformation, these Houston salons are ready for what's next.
Blue Mambo x Hair Craft
Longtime Houston hair salon Blue Mambo is joining forces with Hair Craft Collective at its 2442 Bissonnet location, and reopening on August 1 as Blue Mambo x Hair Craft. A fixture in Houston's beauty scene for more than 30 years, Blue Mambo joins Hair Craft, a salon known for bold color, creative transformations, and an inclusive approach to stylish hair. The 2,000-square-foot salon will offer precision cuts, dimensional color, customized blonding, extensions, curl cuts, textured hair services, styling, and personalized transformations.
Evolve Salon (Highland Village)
Perched above Highland Village, the James Fojt Salon has rebranded itself as Evolve Salon. The Parisian-inspired space features sparkling chandeliers, Venetian plaster walls, herringbone floors, and a ton of natural light. Along with haircuts, color, extensions, makeup, and nails, Evolve recently expanded into skincare with facials, skin-tightening treatments, LED light therapy, nano-infusion therapy, and LipoMelt.
Factory Salon Heights
Factory Salon has opened its newest location on 19th Street in the Heights, taking over the former Vanity Salon space. The luxury Aveda salon now has three Houston-area locations, including its Blackhorse and Fairfield outposts. Customers can book haircuts, color, keratin treatments, Brazilian blowouts, facial waxing, eyebrow tinting, and makeup services.
SalonTrose
After more than a decade in its quaint 1929 bungalow, SalonTrose has moved into a loft-style space at 1834 Westheimer Road. The woman-owned salon is a member of Houston's LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and has built a following for being a welcoming space for all. Their 11-person team specializes in personalized color and haircutting techniques, barbering, and organic spray tans.
Studio A Salon
After more than 10 years in Rice Village, award-winning Studio A Salon has added a second location in Woodland Heights. New clients can take the salon's online "Meet Your Stylist" quiz to find the best match before booking. Services include haircuts, styling, balayage, color, extensions, bridal hair and makeup, waxing, eyelash extensions, and spa mist deep conditioning treatments.