Where to Drink Now
16 Houston restaurants and bars with affordable happy hour deals
Groceries aren’t getting any cheaper, so skip H-E-B and head to one of Houston’s newest happy hours instead. This roundup contains some of Houston's newest happy hour deals, ranging from a new East End bar with tacos and tequila, to a Brazilian-Cuban sandwich shop on Washington Avenue with croquettes and cocktails. Read on to find a new spot to unwind after a long day.
Atlantic Ocean
Atlantic Ocean's extended happy hour runs from 5-9 pm at the bar (or until 7 pm in the dining room), with specials like $5 seafood gumbo, $16 garlic butter crab claws, $8 cocktails, $7 glasses of wine, and $5 bottled beers.
By the Wayside
This artsy East End bar has its newly-launched happy hour weekdays from 4-6 pm. Stop in at the Navigation Boulevard spot for deals like $8 Ranch Waters, two chicken tacos for $7, two brisket tacos for $9, and select signature cocktails priced at $10 or $11. Draft beers are $6, with both wells and seltzers for $7.
Camaraderie
The Heights restaurant's happy hour caters to both the after-work and late-night crowd, running Wednesday through Friday from 5-6 pm and again from 9-10 pm, plus Sunday from 5-9 pm. Diners can score 25 percent off all cocktails, like the Late Checkout, made with tequila and citrus.
Concrete Rose
Newly opened in downtown, Concrete Rose has patrons covered with its new “Golden Hour.” Deals include half-off food and bottles of wine along with classic cocktails like palomas and negronis for $9. Golden Hour is Monday through Friday from 5-7 pm.
Eastbound BBQ
Barbecue might not be the first thing that comes to mind for happy hour, but Eastbound makes a convincing case. Find deals like $2 off draft beers, $10 draft cocktails, and $8 for a shot and a beer. Food offerings include $12 for carnitas pork ribs or pork belly bites. Eastbound’s happy hour is Wednesday through Friday, from 3-6 pm.
Fielding’s Steak
Sample what’s on Fielding’s menu without breaking the bank during its Social Hour, served in the bar and lounge on Tuesday-Sunday from 3-7 pm. Classics such as steak frites get the petite treatment, with a 4-ounce sirloin au poivre and fries for $12. Other highlights include Moroccan spiced lamb chop ($12) and two crispy oysters and caviar with beurre blanc for $12. Select cocktails, including a frozen strawberry margarita, Spanish gin and tonic, and pecan Old Fashioned, are available for $8-10.
Kira
The Upper Kirby hand roll bar’s happy hour deals start with $7 crudos, $5 select hand rolls (avocado, tamago, spicy bluefin tuna, Peking duck, coconut curry shrimp, cucumber, or tofu), $12 luxe temaki (steak and eggs or lobster) and $12 kakigori. Plus, all drinks are 25 percent off. Kira serves happy hour Tuesday through Friday from 5-6 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 4-5 pm, and all day on Monday.
Kirkwood
The Energy Corridor’s clubhouse-inspired spot from Mac Haik Restaurant Group has $6 draft beers, $7 wells, and glasses of wine for $8 to $11 on happy hour. Grab a snack like fried oysters for $14 and tenderloin sliders for $12. Kirkwood’s happy hour is weekdays from 3-6 pm.
'93 Til
This vinyl-centered restaurant and bar recently extended its happy hours to include weekends. Now, from Tuesday through Sunday from 4-6 pm, patrons can take advantage of discounts like 30 percent off bottles of wine and 25 percent off wines by-the-glass. Rounding out the special menu are deals like an Old Fashioned for $8, a poblano margarita for $10, and $2 Lone Star beers.
Oheya
Uchi’s 12-seat omakase counter serves a $50, 10-course tasting menu Wednesday-Sunday at 5 and 6:15 pm. Pair those bites with select $6 cocktails, $5 wines, $4 beers, and $3 sake.
Ramen Tatsu-ya
Available at both the Montrose and Memorial locations for dine-in customers, the Japanese restaurant’s happy hour includes $10 Kirin pitchers, $2.50 frozens (NA and sake-based), $2.50 non-alcoholic drinks, and $5 munchies. It is served daily from 3-5 pm and 9 pm until close.
Remi
The restaurant at the Hotel Granduca’s happy hour offerings start with a daily pizza special and beer for $20. Selected bites are priced between $8 and $14, including the Remi burger, potato chips and caviar, meatballs, hot dog poppers, and more. Pair them with select wines by-the-glass priced from $8-11. Happy hour is available Monday-Friday from 4-6 pm.
Street to Kitchen
The Michelin-recognized Thai restaurant’s happy hour menu includes fried chicken wings ($8) and Thai fried mushrooms ($9) paired with $5 select white wine, red wine, and beer; $10 margaritas and Thai tea; and $12 Old Fashioneds. Happy hour is served Monday-Friday from 5-6:30 pm
Toga
The newest concept from Comma Hospitality has all-day happy hour on Wednesdays, and Tuesday through Friday from 4-6 pm. The Japanese pub’s specials are food-forward, with deals on dishes like onigiri ($7) and a wagyu burger ($15) with comté cheese. Beverages include $4 Sapporos and cocktails from $8-$10.
Uptown Sporting Club
The city’s most elevated sports bar has happy hour from 4-7 pm on weekdays, offering discounts on beer, wine, cocktails, and bites. Make it a girl dinner with a $10 martini and $7 truffle fries, or choose between three flatbreads for $8 with a $5 draft beer.
Yuma
The Brazilian-Cuban sandwich pop-up turned brick-and-mortar restaurant has a new happy hour to brighten the afternoons. All cocktails — like the Toasted Caju with aged rum, madeira, and cashew — are $10, with nonalcoholic options for $5. Choose three sides for $10 to satiate any hunger pangs, with options like fried ham and cheese croquetas. Yuma’s happy hour is weekdays (except for Tuesdays when it’s closed) from 4-6 pm.