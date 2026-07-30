end of an era
Historic Houston fried chicken destination will close after 80 years
A staple of Houston’s dining scene is saying farewell. Barbecue Inn will close after service on August 1, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Founded in 1946 by Louis Skrehot, Barbecue Inn is, somewhat ironically, not known for its barbecue. While it serves brisket and pork ribs, the restaurant in Independence Heights has earned wide acclaim for comfort food fare that includes chicken fried steak, made-to-order fried chicken, fried oysters, and fried shrimp. Meals at Barbecue Inn typically begin with simple salads of iceberg lettuce and diced tomatoes topped with house made dressings (Thousand Island and ranch are particularly popular) and end with a slice of pie from local bakery My Dee Dee’s.
With wood paneled walls and a veteran service staff, the restaurant has an authentic charm that has made it a destination for generations of Houstonians.
James Beard Award-winning chef (and CultureMap wine columnist) Chris Shepherd profiled Barbecue Inn in a 2024 episode of his TV show Eat Like a Local.
“I’ve been coming here 30 years,” Shepherd says during the segment. “This is why I don’t eat chicken sandwiches through drive-throughs. Fried chicken should be special. This is special. This is perfection.”
News of the closing has circulated widely on social media. Houstonians are sad that the restaurant’s time has come to an end, with many remembering favorite meals at the beloved institution.
The restaurant has yet to comment publicly on why it is closing or what the future holds for its location at 116 W Crosstimbers. CultureMap has contacted Barbecue Inn and will update this article when we receive a reply.