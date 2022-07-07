Where to Shop in Houston right now: 10 must-hit spots for July

With summer in full swing, Houstonians are enjoying beachy vacations and escaping the three-digit temps with endless pool parties or trips to cooler spots.

For the hottest looks this July, for home or travel, look to curated vintage from local experts, a new collection from Reagan Bregman’s athleisure line, a popular downtown mixer and market, and more.

Diamonds Direct

The worldwide leader in diamond sourcing and consumer education has partnered with Amy’s Ice Cream to offer an exclusive flavor, Diamonds in the Rough. To capture the sparkle of diamonds, the frozen treat features accented silver glitter, adding a new take on the classic Cookies and Cream. For every scoop of the custom flavor, Houstonians are entered to win a $250 gift card to Diamonds Direct. Winners will be pulled weekly. The flavor is available throughout July at 3816 Farnham St.

Evergirl Vintage

Some may know her as one of the co-founders of the Houston Vintage Market and Festival while others may know her for her knowledge and love of vintage. Stylist and owner of Evergirl Vintage Dawn Ohlsson Bell have teamed up with Omar Lisandro, a Houston-based globally published wardrobe stylist, to create a one-of-a-kind personal vintage department store experience each with their own wing to shop, per an Instagram post. Lisandro’s latest venture, Too Suit Yourself, promises to bring “a curated collection of vintage menswear for anyone who’s a lover of textile and bespoke garments.”

Join Bell and Lisandro Saturday, July 16 from noon to 4 pm at 201 Roberts Street for the grand opening of their brick and mortar. Shop curated vintage from the 1930s-1990s while enjoying light bites and drinks.

Exiza

Reagan Bregman recently announced the launch of a new collection called Breaking Barriers. CultureMap editor Steven Devadanam sat down with the entrepreneur and mom-to-be wife to talk about the new hues — slate, olive, black, latte, and cappuccino foam — and why the pieces are meant to make women feel amazing. She also hints at a maternity collection in the future — and jokes about a potential collab with her all star Astro husband, Alex.



Jia Loungewear

Local eye doctor Katie Charrier is not alone in getting home from a long workday wanting to take her bra off. After becoming a stepmom to three kids, she struggled to find comfortable clothing or loungewear that provided enough coverage to be braless around the house. Enter Jia Loungewear, a line of cup covering, no elastic loungewear. Aimed at offering an alternative to the dreaded elastic shelf bra camisole, the invisible underlayer, called the JiaCup, drapes over the bust with soft foam cup inserts suspended in a layer of the top’s luxe jersey knit bamboo fabric.



Léránt

Summer entertaining is elevated at the Galleria-area luxury gift shop with new merchandise that is perfect for outdoor barbecues, pool parties, and summer entertaining. Shop items such as sun-resistant, waterproof, and easy-to-maintain tablecloths from Le Jacquard Francais; Casa Buggatti Kissing Tongs; and Mario Luca Giusti dinnerware in summer colorways.

LoveShackFancy

Just in time for summer, a New York City-based lifestyle brand has added a collection of sunglasses to its line of travel-inspired apparel. Shop six styles in multiple silhouettes including, heart-shaped, round, and oversized frames. With a look for every mood, this new assortment of sunglasses adds the perfect touch to any outfit coming in a range of pastel hues including posh pink, cool blue, and golden peach with floral trims and LoveShackFancy’s signature floral prints. The collection ranges from $165 to $225 and will be available at LoveShackFancy boutiques, including River Oaks District, and online.



Sam & Davy

Named after the Bayou City’s oldest area code, 713 Day is an unofficial day to celebrate all things Houston. Pop by Sam & Davy in River Oaks Shopping Center, 2043 West Gray St, for all your Houston and Texas apparel and accessories. After all, Houston really and truly is everything.

Shaftel Diamonds

The family-owned jewelry is prepping for 713 Day with Texas-shaped necklaces available in rose gold and white gold for $1,125. Additionally, Houstonians can support Houston-based charity by purchasing from the Sky High Collection, which features blue and orange jewelry, representative of Sky High’s colors but also perfect to support the Houston Astros. 20 percent of the sales from the collection will support Sky High’s mission of funding pediatric cancer research. Jewelry ranges from sapphire and diamond stud earrings in various sizes with prices starting at $835.



The Brunch! Mixer + Market

Downtown Houston’s popular mixer and vendor market is back at Pitch25 (2120 Walker Street) Sunday, July 31 from 1 to 6 pm. Expect to shop various local businesses with goods such as candles, accessories, bath and body products, and more.



Founded in 2017 with only 10 vendors, The Brunch! now curates more than 30 local vendors and has expanded to Austin and College Station. The one-of-a-kind event merges brunch, music, shopping, fitness, and family-friendly fun for Houstonians.



Zimmermann

The iconic Australian luxury brand has opened its first location in Houston in the River Oaks District. The brand is continuing its North American retail expansion with Houston being their second store location in Texas and 16th in the country. Shoppers can expect a “physical embodiment of the brand’s relaxed femininity,” a release notes. Sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann founded their namesake brand in Sydney in 1991. Today, the brand is known globally for the aesthetic of sophisticated femininity, clever color combinations, and delicate original prints.