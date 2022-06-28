Fierce and flowy Australian fashion label struts into River Oaks District with first Houston boutique

A global fashion label from Down Under is diving into Houston. Australian fashion house Zimmermann will open its first Houston location in the buzzy River Oaks District. The new boutique — the second in Texas after a charter outpost in Dallas — will open June 28, the brand announced, and marks the 16th U.S. store.

Initially making a splash with stylish and sexy — and consummately Australian — swimsuit designs, Zimmerman has evolved its lines to ready-to-wear and resort pieces, flowy dresses with billowing sleeves, vibrant tops, and more, all sporting feminine flair.

“So many women from Houston have shopped with us in our other stores, and when the opportunity to open at River Oaks District came along, the timing just felt right,” Zimmerman co-founder and creative director Nicky Zimmermann noted in a statement. “I think the Houston woman likes to have fun dressing and has an eye for the unexpected, which is very much at the heart of our brand. There is no better way to immerse someone in the world of Zimmermann than to have them step into one of our stores — they are just such an embodiment of the brand, so we are really excited to welcome people there and hope they have a unique and enjoyable experience.”

Fans across the globe have had enjoyable experiences since the brand launched in Sydney in 1991. Zimmermann’s swimwear quickly became a favorite among fashion’s elite, immediately boosting its It factor. In 2011, Zimmermann opened its first U.S. store in Beverly Hills California and has since spread to New York City, San Francisco, Miami, Dallas, and other major cities.

“We always want our stores to be fun and welcoming, a place where people can enjoy themselves and feel at home when they shop,” Zimmermann tells CultureMap. “We try to introduce some design details and small curiosities through the store — whether it’s with the furniture or the artwork or other design features — something that feels fresh and unique to each space.”

About those fresh spaces: In the Houston store, shoppers can expect a “physical embodiment of the brand’s relaxed femininity,” press materials promise. The storefront will sport a shade of green that has become synonymous with the brand’s aesthetic and will feature a mix of Australian artwork and vintage furniture, per a press release.

The new Zimmermann boutique promises to be a chic addition to the already ultra-chic River Oaks District, which houses more than 60 elite global brands including Dior, Hermes, Cartier, Van Cleef, Harry Winston, Patek Philippe, Dolce & Gabbana, Brunello Cucinelli, Etro, Moreau, Assouline, and more.