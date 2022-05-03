Where to Shop in Houston right now: 20 must-hit spots for May

This month sees a celebration of mothers and those who have taken on the role of a mother. Look for thoughtfully curated gifts for mom and as school comes to a close for summer, gifts for graduates and teachers, as well.

Athleta Girls x Simone Biles

Spring native and seven-time Olympic gold medalist has launched her first collection with Athleta. The stylish athleisure wear aimed at girls aged 6 to 12 includes tees, hooded sweatshirts, reversible vests, biker shorts, capri pants, outerwear, and accessories. The line features a hidden message from Biles to boost girls’ self-confidence. She tells People that these hidden messages are “little love notes” that she tells herself each day, such as “you can do it,” “the floor is yours,” and “no dream is too small or too big.”

Blenders Eyewear

Sporty SoCal eyewear brand opened its first Texas boutique in The Galleria (5085 Westheimer Rd., Room B3562). Offering affordable, mid-priced options, Houstonians can expect a wide array of sunglasses and ski goggles designed for an active lifestyle. Looks range from wide-framed sports sunglasses to the Shadow, the brand’s take on the aviator style. Blenders also offer prescription glasses and sunglasses, blue-light-blocking spectacles, and snow gear like beanies, face masks, and helmets.

Blue Nile

The diamond retailer known for offering high-quality, dazzling diamond engagement rings at an affordable value is now open at The Galleria. Shoppers can expect attentive customer service, private consultation rooms, and exclusive lounges. The showroom promises to offer an array of jewelry and gemstones, including pieces from local Houston jewelry Bella Vaughn, Astor by Blue Nile, and the Extraordinary Collection.

Deustch Fine Jewelry

Celebrate the mothers in your life with a piece of pearl jewelry and let everyone know who your mother of pearl is. The family-owned jeweler carries an array of pearl jewels from studs to pendants to the classic strand necklace. Mikimoto pearls have adorned the necks of women since its founder Kokichi Mikimoto was the first in the world to successfully culture a pearl in 1893.

Diamonds Direct

Diamonds Direct is proud to offer the nation’s largest selection of fine jewelry and diamonds. This Mother’s Day, shop for the mom who has everything with a unique Halo Pendant or for a whimsical touch to an everyday classic, the Floral Stud Earrings are a sweet update to a staple in her closet. For the moms who take a classic, simplistic approach to jewelry, the Akoya Pearl Stud Earrings are ideal for everyday wear.

Elizabeth Anthony

The spring season is coming to an end with the May trunk shows and pop-ups at Uptown Park’s women’s luxury boutique. Two special highlights include a personal appearance by Roberto Quaglia and Silvia Furmanovich’s fine jewelry collection that is considered wearable art.

Meet Swiss couture sportswear, dress, and luxury separates designer Roberto Quaglia and shop his Fall 2022 Collection Tuesday, May 3 - Saturday, May 7. After a two-year travel pause, Quaglia is excited to show off his new designs.



A visionary artist working in fine jewelry, Silvia Furmanovich’s daring designs combine her meticulous attention to detail. Shop her one-of-a-kind pieces Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13.

Exiza

The ethical athleisure brand from Reagan Bregman launched last year with a four-piece core collection. Recently, the line launched merch featuring baseball hats adorned with the lightning bolt icon, which Bregman tells CultureMap is a motif for energy and disruption, socks, fanny packs, and duffel bags.

Shop last-minute Mother’s Day gifts Friday, May 6 from noon-6 pm at Hemline CityCentre.

I W Marks

The family-owned jeweler is hosting an in-store shopping event from Thursday, May 5 - Saturday, May 7 with shoppers receiving 30 percent off an assortment of diamond jewelry, including diamond studs, tennis bracelets, rings, and more. The second-generation custom jewelry manufacturer has proudly served its clients for nearly 50 years.

Kimono Zulu x Shop 1988

Kimono Zulu and Shop 1988 have collaborated on a limited-edition collection of 13 reimagined vintage kimonos adorned with sparkly smiley faces, bright pom-poms, and fuzzy accents. Aimed at bringing all the feel-good vibes, the “Be Happy” collection ranges from $300 - $450. They are sold exclusively at The Pop-Up Co-Up, which is moving its from its current River Oaks location to the mixed-use development, M-K-T Heights.



Kendra Scott

Spoil your Mom with some new wrist candy with the new Kendra Scott Watch Collection in styles like the Alex Gold Tone Watch and the Dira Two Tone Watch, along with trendy Apple Watch bands.

Montrose Collective

Denmark-based fashion brand Ganni is opening its first Texas store this summer. Known for its commitment to environmental and social awareness, the brand has a global cult following. Houstonians can expect to shop ready-to-wear dresses, tops, and denim at the 1,600 square-foot-space.

The boutique Californian jewelry brand Gorjana is slated to open its first Houston location this spring at Montrose’s hottest development. The new, 1,375 square-foot space promises a warm, light-filled boutique filled with its trademark jewelry and assorted 18k-gold-plated styles. Expect to shop Gorjana’s light and delicate earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

JJ Olivier

After years of research, planning, and designing, mother-daughter team Jodi Oliver and Jamie Scholhamer announce the launch of their Houston-based line, JJ Olivier. With their backgrounds in engineering and business, the duo created ideal, versatile, and chic handbags without sacrificing fashion for function.

Their featured designs are named after Jodi and Jamie's French ancestors -- the Aline Tote, the Carmalite Crossbody, and the Porter Pouch. With each handcrafted bag, the team prioritizes clean lines and exceptional detailing with a feminine touch. More styles and colorways will be available in the future, a representative for the brand tells CultureMap.

Léránt

The luxury homewares and gifts store is hosting a Sip and Shop event on Wednesday, May 4 from 5-7 pm with 15 percent off. Pick up something special for Mom or any grad in your life.



Paris Texas Apparel Co.

Paris Texas Apparel Co. is celebrating a milestone anniversary with a weekend shopping event. Originally launched by Paul and Patrick Hotze 10 years ago, the Houston-based company has evolved from two brothers selling Texas-themed ties out of their Heights garage to two retail stores, one of which opened during the height of the pandemic, and a successful e-commerce site.



Join Paris Texas Apparel Co. on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at both locations for pop-ups from Texas-based brands, giveaways, and more. A portion of proceeds at both stores during the weekend will benefit Sky High for Kids, a nonprofit organization that supports children undergoing treatment for cancer and other life-threatening conditions.



Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop

This year for Mother’s Day Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop, which is located upstairs right above the restaurant, is offering a special package for moms. The pack is equipped with a mix of self-care products, sweets, and a stylish handmade Queen Scarf.

All of the contents are wrapped in a reusable burlap bag and made in-house, which you can now pre-order online at Pondishop. The Mother’s Day Box includes Crack Balls, Chai Masala or Coffee Masala, Skin Oil, a Pondicheri snack mix, and a Queen Scarf.



Rinna Beauty

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star launched her namesake beauty line with lip kits, which include a liner, lipstick, and gloss. The Bravolebrity named the various lip kits with a cheeky name, making them an ideal gift to make mom’s smile “pop!” Priced at $45, the lip kits are available in an array of colors from neutral tones to a bright red.



Shaftel Diamonds

In a new collaboration with Sky High for Kids, Shaftel Diamonds partnered with Foxfire Candle Works to pour custom Treasure Candles, which hold a surprise gemstone inside. Once the candle has melted a certain amount, it will reveal a surprise gemstone.

Available in two sizes, The Golden Tin offers an approximately 1 ct. Gemstone, which may be an opal, ruby, emerald, topaz, amethyst, or citrine. One in every 100 candles contains a 0.30 ct round brilliant cut diamond while The Rose Gold Glass offers an approximately 5-carat stone in amethyst, topaz, or citrine. One in every 100 candles contains a natural 0.50 ct round brilliant cut diamond. 40 percent of all proceeds from the sales will support Sky High for Kids.



Additionally, moms who shop in-store Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7 will receive 10 percent off showroom jewelry.

The Post Oak Hotel

The Post Oak Hotel’s Forbes Five-Star Spa is offering the ultimate pampering session — the $3,000 Three Generations of Beauty Package — with treatments that suit each generation: grandmother, mom, and daughter. After these treatments, participants will unwind with an assortment of fine international teas and sweet treats in The Spa. To conclude, each guest will select a piece of luxurious lounge ware ($250 credit per guest) to commemorate the day.

Additionally, 29 North has exclusive gift options from Suzanne Kalan’s 18k jewelry collection, Goutal Paris Perfumes, Karen Mabon accessories, and Kim Seybert homewares.

Source Vitál

Give mom the gift of relaxation this Mother’s Day. This rose-scented bath and body kit will be a treat that won’t wilt. The Rose Essential Oil is the star of this three-piece gift set that includes full sizes of the popular Rose Patchouli Body Wash, Camellia Rose Body Lotion, and a petite Makana Rosewater Candle.

The lightly floral products are made with clean, non-toxic ingredients, and without synthetic fragrances. The cruelty-free gift is luxurious and will hydrate all skin types.

Zadok Jewelers

Celebrate Mom with the Happy Flower Cart by luxury jewelry line, Chopard. On Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, shoppers will be able to treat their loved ones to a blooming rose while sipping fresh margaritas and shopping for Mother’s Day must-haves.

Meet brand reps and view extended collections from Chopard, Dinh Van, Ippolita, JB Star, Marco Bicego, Mikimoto, Pasquale Bruni, Roberto Coin, and Persée. Bubbly will also be served.