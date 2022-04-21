Shady SoCal sunglasses brand brings beachy drip to Houston

Considering Houston’s endless sunny days, a good pair of shades is a must. Stylish locals can now throw on a new pair of sunglasses from the laid-back, sporty SoCal brand Blenders Eyewear, which is bringing its first Texas store to the Bayou City.

Blenders will open its new boutique in The Galleria (5085 Westheimer Rd., Room B3562) on Wednesday, April 27, the company announced. Shoppers can expect to find a wide array of sunglasses and ski goggles designed for an active lifestyle.

Blenders competes with brands such as Oakley and Ray-Ban, but offers more affordable, mid-priced options (which helps, considering the ease in which shades can be lost).

Looks range from wide-framed sports sunglasses to the Shadow, the brand’s take on the aviator style. Blenders also offers prescription glasses and sunglasses, blue light-blocking spectacles, and snow and snowboarding gear such as goggles, beanies, face masks, and even helmets.

Sunglasses colors and lenses range from basic black to mirrored and vibrant greens and purples.

Launched in beachy San Diego, the company’s tagline is “life in forward motion,” which speaks to the active, Californian lifestyle. Chase Fisher, a former surf instructor, founded Blenders in 2012 after a fun night out.

Partying with friends at his favorite DJ’s show at San Diego club, Fisher noticed that his neon green “beater” sunglasses constantly scored constant double takes and compliments. Ten years later, Fisher’s passion project has grown to one of the market’s fastest-growing brands — complete with 10-year anniversary shades, natch.

---

Blenders Eyewear, 5085 Westheimer Road, Room B3562. For more information, visit Blenders online.