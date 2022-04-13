Gen Z and millennial favorite fashion brand opening first Texas locale in Montrose's hottest hub

Smart and savvy shoppers — especially Millennials and Gen Z — who favor sustainability and social responsibility have yet another new option at one of Houston’s hottest mixed-use destinations.

Fresh off news that globally conscious jewelry brand Brilliant Earth is setting up shop there, Montrose Collective — the sprawling, game-changing retail and dining hub in the heart of Montrose — has announced the impending arrival of Ganni, the Denmark-based female fashion brand renowned for its commitment to environmental and social awareness.

The Danish label, which boasts a worldwide cult following, is slated to open its first Texas store — a 1,600-square-foot space — at Montrose Collective this summer, according to Radom Capital, the developer behind the center.

“The culture at Ganni comes from the top down and aligns not only with the ethos of Montrose Collective but also the Montrose neighborhood,” said Steve Radom, founder of Radom Capital, in a statement.

About that aforementioned culture: Ganni is one of the few worldwide fashion brands to hold B Corp status. That designation denotes that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency, as well as ensuring employee benefits, charitable giving, good supply chain practices and input materials, and more, per the organization.

Some 92 percent of Ganni’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection items are either certified organic, lower-impact, or recycled, per a press release. Ganni’s brick and mortar presence spans 22 stores; it can also be found in more than 400 retailers, such as Nordstrom.

Frans Truelsen, who launched the brand in 2009, has also has actively supported women’s issues, better supply chain management, and reducing his company’s carbon footprint.

Wildly popular among young shoppers, Ganni made its name with its hip, ready-to-wear dresses, tops, and denim. Recently, fashionistas fawned at Ganni’s collab with Juicy Couture for a retro and Y2K-inspired line of tracksuits and hats.

Now, Ganni is upping the street cred game of “Dad line” (as its known) running shoe brand New Balance with a new partnership. Notable names sporting the Ganni/New Balance kicks include Haley Bieber and red-hot model Emily Ratajkowski.

Already one of Montrose’s biggest draws, the massive and walkable Montrose Collective is home to a dozen retail and dining destinations, boasting more than 50,000 square feet of retail space and more than 100,000 square feet of office space. Radom Capital is also behind familiar and noteworthy developments such as M-K-T Heights.