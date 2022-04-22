Giant online diamond retailer opens spacious new flagship showroom in Houston

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend. But, it may turn out that they're really the Bayou City's BFF. Blue Nile just announced its setting up shop in Houston, with a new location in the Galleria, natch. The storefront opens April 28.

Shoppers can expect the kind of luxury they're used to at the Galleria, with attentive customer care, private consultation rooms, and exclusive lounges. Blue Nile's experts are poised to guide clients to their perfect piece, whether it’s a ring or necklace from the showroom or something from the dizzying array of jewels and jewelry available on the company's website. Those who need advice about style or how to create a custom item can book hour-long appointments with a personal jeweler.

And the store's lounge space means that friends and family can gather to share special moments and offer input.

From its origins 20 years ago as an online retailer that made itself indispensable for shoppers by offering high-quality, dazzling diamond engagement rings at affordable value, Blue Nile has become known as a go-to for those seeking something extraordinary.

As the company expands into the brick-and-mortar space, it's opening showrooms in some of the country's most dynamic cities. Here in Houston, shoppers can look for an array of jewelry and gem stones, including pieces from local Houston jeweler Bella Vaughan, Astor by Blue Nile, and the Extraordinary Collection. Blue Nile also boasts a showroom in Austin.

This announcement of Blue Nile's Houston opening is the second from a diamond retailer this month. Brilliant Earth opens in the Montrose Collective this summer.

The take-away for Houston shoppers is an abundance of riches for their diamond needs.