Shimmering SoCal jewelry brand opening first Houston store at Montrose's hottest hub

Fans of that SoCal-cool vibe can soon get that laid-back look at Montrose’s hottest development. Gorjana, the boutique Californian jewelry brand, is set to open its first Houston location at the bustling Montrose Collective this spring.

The news comes jointly from Radom Capital, the owner and developer of Montrose Collective, and gorjana.

This new, 1,375 square-foot-space promises a warm, light-filled space and gorjana’s trademark jewelry and assorted 18k-gold-plated styles. Gorjana’s earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings are light and delicate, and are personalized with adjustable clasps and sliding beads.

Collections such as the Parker feature customizable chain links and charms; the Fine offers diamonds, solid gold, and more. Pieces are meant to be worn alone or layered.

Shoppers can expect a grand opening on May 15 at Montrose Collective.

“We are ecstatic to welcome gorjana to Houston and to Montrose Collective,” said Marc Weisselberg, principal at Radom Capital, in a statement. “Their subtle and elegant, West-Coast-leaning pieces complement the Houston woman and blend effortlessly into our Montrose Collective ecosystem.”

Founded in Laguna Beach in 2004 by husband and wife Jason and Gorjana Reidel, gorjana boasts a significant online presence and more than 30 stores across the U.S. The brand opened a store at the Music Lane shopping district on Austin’s popular South Congress Avenue in 2021.

“Our second location in Texas is at the brand new Montrose Collective development, a cool center with an incredible retail mix and beautiful indoor/outdoor space that felt really true to our brand, said Gorjana and Jason Reidel in a press release. “We’re so happy to expand further into Texas, where we have seen success thanks to a devoted customer base.”

The arrival of gorjana means even more jewelry options at Montrose Collective. As CultureMap was first to report, socially and environmentally conscious jewelry maven Brilliant Earth is also setting up shop at the mixed-use center. Fashionable types can also look forward to global Gen Z and millennial favorite style brand Ganni at the collective.

Already one of Montrose’s biggest draws, the massive and walkable Montrose Collective is home to a dozen retail and dining destinations, boasting more than 50,000 square feet of retail space and more than 100,000 square feet of office space. Radom Capital is also behind familiar and noteworthy developments such as M-K-T Heights.