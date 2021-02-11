Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 spots to love in February

Calling all last-minute shoppers: Don’t have the perfect gift for that special someone, best friend, or sister? Look to these Houston shops, boutiques, and hot spots for jewelry and trinkets that will make your loved one heart’s skip a beat. Or, shop with your crew for Galentine’s Day fun.

Here are 14 faves bringing the shopping love this month.

BURDLIFE

A limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection is available online and in-store at M-K-T Heights (600 N. Shepherd Dr., Suite 198). The collection features dainty earrings, bracelets, and ear cuffs adorned with pearls and colorful gemstones.

Join the Heights hot spot for a Galentine’s Day celebration Thursday, February 11 from 6 pm to 8 pm. There will be wine, giveaways, and other women-owned businesses.

Chloe Dao

Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus and Chloe Dao recently partnered to create masks honoring disabled Black men and women whose lives have been taken by the police. Featured on the NFL Network, Mercilus spoke about not forgetting their names and using his platform to continue bringing change. Dao writes in a blog post, she was honored to play a very small role in his advocacy.

Christina Greene

Jewelry designer Christina Greene McAllen is at it again with the launch of her Simplicity collection, featuring delicate turquoise and 18-karat gold plated pieces with prices ranging from $75 to $285. From feminine necklaces and dainty bracelets to eye-catching earrings, the collection captures Christina Greene’s classic look and timeless spirit, per a press release.

Dahlia’s Organic Essentials

From face, foot, and body scrubs to body butters, Dahlia’s Organic Essentials are formulated to help with various skin concerns, including excess oil and shine and acne. Houstonians can shop her handmade products online or at various markets, including The Brunch! Mixer and Market this Sunday, February 14 at Pitch25.

De Beers

De Beers’ Arpeggia collection now has four exciting additions that are available at the newly unveiled Houston Galleria boutique. Inspired by Bethoven’s famous composition, ‘Moonlight Sonata,’ the Arpeggia collection features natural round brilliant diamonds, punctuating delicate lines of micropavé, like musical notes on a score. The four new styles — a versatile diamond choker, which can also be worn as a headband, two diamond rings, and a pendant in 18-karat white gold — reinterpret this iconic design with contemporary flair.

Additionally, De Beers also launched three heart-shaped diamond designs and a pendant featuring an infinity symbol. The new styles include a pair of heart-shaped diamond stud earrings in 18-karat white gold and a matching heart-shaped diamond pendant, suspended from an 18-karat white gold chain.

Haute Hostess

Southern socialite Elizabeth Scokin is bringing her curated Valentine’s Day collection to Events Gifts (2439 Westheimer Rd.) Thursday, February 11 from noon to 6 pm, Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 from 11 am to 6 pm. Expect to shop bejeweled, lace, chiffon, and sequin-adorned aprons.

House of Bobbi

Houstonians can now shop the female, black-owned jewelry brand at Katy Mills Mall. The House of Bobbi vending machine is meant to enhance the shopping experience by offering shoppers last-minute accessories and jewelry; a perfect touch to any outfit.

Kendra Scott

Shop the beloved Texas-native’s Ansley Heart Collection for a trendy twist to the classic heart style or personalize the Sterling Silver or Gold Vermeil Ari Heart Pendant Necklace with a complimentary engraving.

Additionally, from Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14, shop Kendra Scott exclusively on the Favor app and add a $25 flower bouquet from a local female florist for the perfect gift delivered within one-hour. Every bouquet + jewelry gift purchased through Favor, Scott and Musicians On Call will deliver a gift of jewelry and flowers, up to 300, to frontline workers at select hospitals in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

Lindsey Leigh Jewelry

Houston’s Diamond Girl is hosting a Valentine’s Day pop-up on Friday, February 12 from 10am-2pm. Shop new styles from Lindsey Leigh Jewelry; colorful bracelet stacks from Katie and Jennifer, two friends who own Espacio Pop Up Shop; and home decor from Oyster Creek Studios.

Live By Being

Houstonian Kennedy Lowery founded Live by Being, handcrafted bath and body goods, in 2018. Inspired by her African-American and French Creole heritage, Live By Being is featured on Amazon’s Black-owned small businesses. Lowery’s appreciation for ritual and healing arts is at the root of her company, she tells CultureMap. She joined Amazon Handmade in 2019 and has seen tremendous growth through the partnership.

Olympus Footwear

Built on sustainability, simplicity, and versatility, Olympus Footwear is seeking to disrupt the footwear industry not only in Houston but also globally. The brand prides itself on working with factories whose employees are paid fairly and treated well, Tony Ohonba, owner, tells CultureMap. Each shoe is unisex and designed with style and comfort in mind.

Real Eyes

A new-to-Houston clean and safe skincare brand, Real Eyes launched its first product, Ritual Eye Cream ($80). Using technology and science, Nadie Bollinger, created this multifunctional eye cream to not only help reduce the appearance of under-eye dark circles but also calm puffiness.

The Brunch! Mixer + Market

For all those super last-minute Valentine’s Day shoppers, head over to Pitch25 Sunday, February 14 from 10:30 am to 4 pm. Expect a flower and arrangement bar; a 90’s-inspired photo booth pop up; and various local small businesses selling candles, desserts, jewelry, accessories, and more.

Tootsies

Silhouette artist, Cindi Rose, is at the luxury women’s store on Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13. She will be hand-cutting paper profile portraits; a special gift for any loved one this Valentine’s Day. To make a reservation, click here.

Additionally, Houstonians can shop fresh farm produce from Hope Farms every Friday, noon to 2 pm, and fresh fashion with the Tootsies team.