Talented Houston jewelry designer unveils new line that's all about simplicity

Though based in Houston and having jet set across the globe, local jewelry designer Christina Greene McAllen’s heart is firmly set in the Southwest, as evidenced by her glittering gold creations anchored by turquoise.

Now, the talented purveyor is unveiling a new Christina Greene line, dubbed Simplicity, which boasts “warm gold tones and genuine semi-precious stones” according to a press release. The Simplicity line with launch February 10.

Savvy shoppers can expect 16 turquoise and 18k-gold-plated pieces, from delicate, feminine necklaces and dainty bracelets to eye-catching earrings. Prices range from $75 to $285.

Standouts include the Studded Hoop Earrings ($125) or for some flair, the Turquoise Hoop Earrings ($225). Another casual centerpiece is the Turquoise Dainty Pendant Necklace ($85).

“What I love about this new line is that you can almost wear all of the pieces simultaneously — it’s incredibly layerable,” said designer and founder, Christina Greene McAllen, in a statement. “There’s been a shift toward more delicate pieces recently and I loved getting to mix up the scale of my work while still showcasing the classic Christina Greene look.”

Calling Houston home, Christina Greene McAllen attended Texas Christian University and later, Parsons School of Design in New York. Inspired by her world travels she pulled $7,000 of her personal savings in 2011 and launched her eponymous line. Since then, Greene McAllen launched numerous collections and her lines are sold in 75 stores worldwide. Each piece is designed in the company’s Houston studio and crafted by artisans in Jaipur, India.