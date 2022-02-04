Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 spots to adore in February

Love is in the air this month — and not just for Valentine’s Day but also for the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

After the 2020 season was cut short and the 2021 season was canceled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Houstonians couldn’t be happier to celebrate this year — especially with the shopping and some exciting treats.

This month’s round-up features personalized gifts for your partner, yourself, or your Galentine. Shop timeless jewelry that will never go out of style and get your rodeo outfits ready with a celeb-favorite luxury caftan brand. Also, a family-owned home decor and gift shop is closing its doors and the sale is one you won’t want to miss.

BURDLIFE

Grab your bestie(s) and make a day of shopping at MKT Heights’ jewelry boutique. Customize matching permanent bracelets or anklets with charms or initials. While you’re there, curate your ear stack with the brand’s best-selling Perla Earrings in both gold and silver metals.

Christina Greene

Christina Greene is launching her Spring 2022 collection this month — just in time for RodeoHouston. The Desert Blossom Collection features the brand’s signature turquoise stone, specifically Kingman Turquoise sourced from Arizona. Inspired by the natural beauty of the American southwest, this collection highlights turquoise and texture. T statement necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings range in price from $115 to $1,300.

The local jewelry brand is hosting a Valentine’s Day sip ‘n shop Thursday, February 10 from noon to 6 pm. Enjoy lite bites and cocktails while shopping for Valentine’s Day and RodeoHouston.

Diamonds Direct

The Galleria-area diamond dealer has a showroom stocked with chic and elegant pieces that can be worn daily or any special occasion. If you’re proposing this Valentine’s Day, let the team guide you through selecting the perfect ring from their large inventory of top-tier engagement rings.

Elizabeth Anthony

Shop the Giambattista Valli Spring 2022 collection through Saturday, February 5. Inspired by the beauty of life, Valli says, “beauty was my escape during lockdown. It was a window for my soul.” Garments in lush pastels feature his signature frills.

Miami-based sleepwear and loungewear brand The Lazy Poet is inspired by people whose mood is effortlessly cool - whether that’s at home or while traveling. Shop these cotton and linen designs Tuesday, February 8 through Saturday, March 12.

Cristina Ottaviano will be making an appearance at Elizabeth Anthony Thursday, February 24 and Friday, February 25 to showcase her eveningwear collection. The ultra-feminine designs, produced in her New York City atelier, exude a timeless elegance and demonstrate her exceptional art for blending traditional with modern.

Golden Thread

The Hedwig Village jewelry boutique has quickly become the go-to for gifting. Owner and designer Jennifer Welker has carefully curated her seasonal collections with everyone in mind. The Valentine’s Day collection features personalized totes, beaded heart earrings in both red and pink, enamel heart earrings, tile bracelets, diamond heart necklaces, and more.

Herman Miller

Recognized globally for its innovative office furniture design, Herman Miller has set up a stylish boutique at Market Street in The Woodlands. The 1,775 square-foot store will feature performance seating options and office essentials as well as dedicated ergonomic specialists on-hand to help shoppers discover the right solutions for their individual needs.

Kendra Scott

The Texas-based jewelry brand is introducing a new design partnership with Ubuntu Life this Valentine’s Day. Each piece in the collection is handmade by Kenyan women. Ubuntu Life is committed to breaking the cycle of poverty for Kenyan women makers by paying above-market income and providing health insurance so they are equipped to thrive.

Additionally, the men’s collection features new arrivals like the Beck Large Round Box Chain Bracelet and the Beck Round Box Chain Necklace in 18k Gold Vermeil.

La Vie Style House

Texas-based luxury caftan brand is celebrating rodeo season in style with two events at its River Oaks District boutique. Kick off the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, February 10 from 2-6 pm with hosts Ellen Krantz, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, and Lisa Oren. Shop the brand’s western-inspired capsule collection along with handmade boots from City Boots.

Shop the spring collection launch with former Barney’s Fashion Director, Marina Larroude of Larroudé, and SXS Jewels Co-Founders, Sacha and Stephanie from 2-6 pm on Thursday, February 17. Along with La Vie Style House, this event is hosted by Natalie Steen, Sheridan Williams, and Whitney Kuhn Lawson.

Lindsey Leigh Jewelry

Known as the Houston Diamond Girl, Lindsey Leigh Jewelry’s Valentine’s Day collection features more than 50 pieces, including pave diamond heart necklaces and earrings, heart studs, rings, and tennis bracelets.

Additionally, the LLJ studio is hosting a Galentine’s Piercing Party on Saturday, February 12 from 10 am to 4 pm, at 800 Taft St. Shop and get pierced on a first come, first serve basis. Piercings will be provided by physician assistants from West Ave. Dermatology.

Renovate

After eight years, the Spring Branch home decor and gift shop is closing its doors. The mom and daughter team announced the news on the brand’s social media accounts, mentioning Thursday, February 10 will be the shop’s last day. All items are currently marked down to 40 percent off.

State Line Designs

It’s no secret that this ‘Super Dope Tee’ brand has strong roots in Texas — just take a peep at its latest collection, She’s Out That Htown. Inspired by her southern roots and love for RodeoHouston, owner and designer Ellyse Espinoza created tee’s in an assortment of hues with visually pleasing text, like ‘Here for the Fried Oreos,’ and ‘From Her Cowboy Boots to Her Down Home Roots.’

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new campaign: a collaboration with New York-based artist Curtis Kulig. The partnership, entitled “Blue is the Color of Love,” marks the latest in Tiffany’s long history of working with innovators and revolutionary artists. The campaign is a celebration of the power of art, words, and love itself. For this campaign, Kulig’s artworks are displayed alongside jewelry collections such as Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot, and Tiffany T.

The Hive - A Pop Up Collective

The Rice Village collective wants to get you ready for Galentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day, and RodeoHouston. Shop an assortment of local businesses, creatives, and makers, including Glamour Gypsies, Two Little Byrds, Sapana, Hide and Chic Shop, and more.

Womxn on the Moon

Jewelry designer Shannen Garza Hakim released a new collection just in time for Valentine’s Day. The handmade resin pieces in the Cirque Collection feature various stone chips and metal flakes. Womxn on the Moon is your go-to this month for unique and stylish jewelry that can also be worn throughout rodeo season.