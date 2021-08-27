Home » Fashion + Beauty
that's a wrap

Celebrity-favorite Texas-based luxury caftan label unwraps first Houston location

Celeb-fave Texas-based luxury caftan label unwraps first Houston shop

By
La Vie Style House Set to Open in Houston this Fall
Dallas-based La Vie Style House is set to open in Houston this fall. Photo courtesy of La Vie Style House/Facebook
La Vie Style House Set to Open in Houston this Fall
Shop the luxury caftan and wrap brand at River Oaks District. Photo courtesy of La Vie Style House/Facebook
La Vie Style House Set to Open in Houston this Fall
La Vie Style House Set to Open in Houston this Fall

A Dallas-based luxury caftan and wrap brand is unveiling its first Houston boutique in the swanky River Oaks District.

This marks the second brick-and-mortar outpost for La Vie Style House, set to open in mid-October.

“This is the perfect location for us,” co-founder Jamie Coulter said in a release. “It’s a match made in retail heaven! From our first pop-up to our flagship store in Dallas, it’s been fun watching our brand fans grow in the State of Texas. We can’t wait to be a part of the Houston community.”

Inspired by a pink Parisian jewelry box, the 1,300 square-foot boutique will house the brand’s luxury caftans, wraps, shirts, dusters, and unique accessories.

Exuding an effortlessly cool style, the pieces range from short caftans in heart-shaped-cut lace ($550) and leopard sequins ($850) to full-length wraps in metallic brocade ($950). The one-of-a-kind, embellished styles range from $850 to $1,050.

“We will also expand La Vie within the location to include accessories and styles just for our Houston shoppers, including an exciting rodeo collection,” co-founder Lindsey McClain noted in a statement.

Handmade in the United States with a strong focus on craftsmanship and luxe details, the caftans and wraps loved by Katy Perry and Chrissy Teigen are one-size-fits-all.

Designed to feel like you’re walking into a “wonderland of ornate one-of-a-kind pieces,” La Vie Style House highlights the brand’s vintage inspirations, world travels, and a style that is chic, independent, and made for everyday life.

---

La Vie Style House is located at 4444 Westheimer Rd., F130

Read These Next
Urbe exterior
Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught's new street food concept opens in Uptown
KnowAutism River Oaks District 2021 As I Am Lilac Guzman, Stephanie Perkins , Jennifer Rousth
Houstonians pack River Oaks District gallery for autism group's open
Royal Caribbean Galveston terminal Allure
Royal Caribbean announces fall cruises and new Galveston terminal