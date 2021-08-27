Celebrity-favorite Texas-based luxury caftan label unwraps first Houston location

A Dallas-based luxury caftan and wrap brand is unveiling its first Houston boutique in the swanky River Oaks District.

This marks the second brick-and-mortar outpost for La Vie Style House, set to open in mid-October.

“This is the perfect location for us,” co-founder Jamie Coulter said in a release. “It’s a match made in retail heaven! From our first pop-up to our flagship store in Dallas, it’s been fun watching our brand fans grow in the State of Texas. We can’t wait to be a part of the Houston community.”

Inspired by a pink Parisian jewelry box, the 1,300 square-foot boutique will house the brand’s luxury caftans, wraps, shirts, dusters, and unique accessories.

Exuding an effortlessly cool style, the pieces range from short caftans in heart-shaped-cut lace ($550) and leopard sequins ($850) to full-length wraps in metallic brocade ($950). The one-of-a-kind, embellished styles range from $850 to $1,050.

“We will also expand La Vie within the location to include accessories and styles just for our Houston shoppers, including an exciting rodeo collection,” co-founder Lindsey McClain noted in a statement.

Handmade in the United States with a strong focus on craftsmanship and luxe details, the caftans and wraps loved by Katy Perry and Chrissy Teigen are one-size-fits-all.

Designed to feel like you’re walking into a “wonderland of ornate one-of-a-kind pieces,” La Vie Style House highlights the brand’s vintage inspirations, world travels, and a style that is chic, independent, and made for everyday life.

---

La Vie Style House is located at 4444 Westheimer Rd., F130