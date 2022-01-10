America's most iconic office furniture designer sets up shop in The Woodlands

The most recognizable name in office furniture design in America is setting up a new stylish shop in the Houston area. Herman Miller, the iconic, global leader in innovative design and furnishing, will open a new boutique The Woodlands, the company announced.

This new Herman Miller Houston space will be located in Market Street and will offer performance seating options and office essentials, with an approach to those now working at home. The store is slated to open Tuesday, January 11.

Herman Miller Houston’s 1,775 square-foot store will have dedicated ergonomic specialists on-hand to help shoppers discover the right solutions for their individual needs, per a press release.

Shoppers can test and compare the brand’s home office line and the different features of its award-winning performance seating portfolio, such as breathable suspension materiality and backrest adjustments, along with customizable finishes and stylish details.

Those outside of The Woodlands can explore the store offerings online and utilize a personalized one-on one video call feature.

A push to brick-and-mortar stores is part of the brand strategy of MillerKnoll Global Retail – comprised of Herman Miller, Knoll, Design Within Reach, Fully and HAY — the company notes.

“People deserve to feel supported, dedicated, and motivated during the duration of their workday, and an optimal environment is essential for this,” said Debbie Propst, president of Global Retail for MillerKnoll, in a statement. “We’re listening to our customer base and continuing to expand our network of retail locations to ensure everyone can receive guidance and support to create their ideal workspace.”

---

Herman Miller Houston; 9595 Six Pines Dr, Suite 1060, The Woodlands; Monday–Saturday: 10am–7pm; Sunday: 11am–6pm.