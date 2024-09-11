weekend event planner
These are the 16 best things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend, you’ll be able to sample a lot of things.
You can have delicious food and wine pairings and take a food-tasting tour on the same night. You can experience Vietnamese culture with the Viet Cultural Fest one day, then celebrate Mexican Independence Day at Miller Outdoor Theatre the next.
Check out the pimped-out cars at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour and get the hell scared outta ya at the 13th Floor Haunted House. See Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie in concert, or Anthony Hamilton and The Isley Brothers in concert.
All you have to do is welcome these events — to quote a band who’ll also be performing this weekend — with arms wide open.
Thursday, September 12
The James Beard Foundation presents Taste America: Houston
The James Beard Foundation and Houston First co-host Taste America: Houston, one of 20 stops in the culinary series celebrating culinary excellence and the local independent restaurants at the heart of communities. The walk-around tasting will be an opportunity for guests to experience the work of James Beard Foundation-curated talent, including host chef Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemó and member of Taste America's TasteTwenty 2024 class; Chef Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co.; James Beard Award winners Hugo Ortega of Hugo’s (etc.) and Benchawan Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen; and more. 6 pm.
Turner’s presents Michael Corso Selections Burgundy WIne Dinner
Indulge in an exceptional evening of fine wine and gourmet dining at this intimate supper club near the Galleria. Delight in a five-course meal, along with expertly curated wine pairings by Michael Corso Selections. Courses include a 2022 Domaine Reunis Montagny Blanc 1er Cru with diver sea scallops and a 2022 Jacques Girardin Bourgogne Rouge "Vieilles Vignes" paired next to balsamic-and-honey-caramelized duck breast. The dessert course will be a vanilla souffle with poached pear accompanied by a 2016 Chateau Andoyse du Hayot Sauternes. 6:30 pm.
Theatre Under the Stars presents Dear Evan Hansen
Dear Evan Hansen is the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age. Meet Evan Hansen, a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. After writing a letter to himself that was never meant to be seen, Evan becomes entangled in a lie that was never meant to be told and a life he never dreamt could be his. As a result, Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for — the chance to finally fit in. Through Sunday, September 22. 7:30 pm (8 pm Saturday; 2 & 8 pm Sunday).
Friday, September 13
13th Floor Haunted House
Halloween is fast approaching, which means the 13th Floor Haunted House is open for business. It features three separate attractions, including The Abandoned, Crimson Night, and Cemetery of Los Souls. It also features mini escape games, the shooting game Zombie Apocalypse Live, and The Hideout: Secret Bar, where patrons 21 and over can enjoy spooky libations before or after experiencing the haunted house. Through Saturday, November 9. 7 pm.
Improv Houston presents Chico Bean
Hailing from Washington D.C. and known as one-third of the 85 South Show, Chico Bean knows how to deliver a well-executed joke. He’s been a longtime regular on Nick Cannon’s hip-hop/improv show Wild N' Out, and other credits include the Freestyle Funny Comedy Show and MTV2's Guy Court. And if you haven’t seen him as a guest on T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio podcast, you really need to check out that insanity. Also, he does hella hilarious videos with Fatt, his daughter and “head of promotion.” 7 & 9:45 pm (7 & 9:30 pm Saturday; 7:30 pm Sunday).
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents A Boy and His Dog
The year is 2024. The world is still recovering from a worldwide catastrophe, watching films outside, with women’s rights under siege and leaders that are totalitarian weirdos. Oh, and dogs are telepathic. If this sounds familiar, you might be Don Johnson from Miami Vice. Or you might be Tiger, the shaggy dog from The Brady Bunch. And if neither of those applies to you, then you are actually in the world of L.Q. Jones’s influential film from 1975, shown in glorious 35mm! Kirston Otis, lead audio-visual technician at MFAH, will introduce the film. 7 pm.
Pablo Cardoza Gallery presents Cody Ledvina: "Crawfish Ledvina (Recent Paintings)" opening reception
Pablo Cardoza Gallery will present "Crawfish Ledvina (Recent Paintings)," a solo show featuring Houston-based artist Cody Ledvina. This exhibition comprises work from the last three years, marking a time which saw many trips to London, Galveston, churches, Houston restaurants, YouTube ‘documentaries,’ his local watering hole, the pond in his garden, Jan van Huysum paintings, hospitals, and basketball courts. Through Sunday, November 24. 7 pm.
Saturday, September 14
Hot Wheels Legends Tour
Celebrating its seventh year, the global Hot Wheels Legends Tour offers custom car builders the opportunity to have their passion projects turned into the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy car. A team of local automotive enthusiasts and members of the Hot Wheels design team will vote for the car that will compete in the global semifinals later this year. In addition to more than 100 unique local vehicles, the tour stop will include activities for fans of all ages, including the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends life-size cars. 8 am.
Viet Cultural Fest
Immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Vietnamese heritage at the Viet Cultural Fest, the largest Vietnamese festival in Texas. Its mission is to preserve and promote the beauty of Vietnamese culture, while establishing an annual tradition that welcomes people of all backgrounds and ages in Houston and its surroundings. Enjoy a fun day of cultural entertainment, traditional games, exciting competitions, and delicious Vietnamese cuisine with your family. 10 am.
Fan Outfitters presents Back to Football Tailgate with Andre Ware
In celebration of the kick off of football season, Fan Outfitters, a one-stop shop in Shenandoah which offers an unparalleled selection of local sports teams' products, is hosting a special event featuring a live DJ, snacks and special giveaways. Legendary Houston quarterback, University of Houston alumni, and Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware will also be around to get his meet-and-greet on. Noon.
Creed in concert
If you were excited at the sight of Scott Stapp playing Frank Sinatra in that Reagan biopic that recently hit theaters, then let Scott and his Creed bandmates take you higher this weekend. Creed comes to The Woodlands as part of their Summer of ‘99 Tour. The rock band has released four albums in their career, most recently 2009's Full Circle. They'll be joined by 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven. 7 pm.
La Calle Tacos 8th Anniversary Weekend
La Calle Tacos is celebrating its 8th anniversary with a festive fiesta that is perfect for lovers of boldly authentic Mexican cuisine and culture. The restaurant will kick off the celebration with a watch party at its Midtown location for the upcomingCanelo vs. Berlanga fight. Throughout the weekend, customers can use promo code “Dollar Tacos” all day for unlimited $1 tacosat La Calle’s Downtown and Midtown locations. The promo will continue into Monday, when La Calle will recognize the official anniversary date of its opening. 7 pm.
Sunday, September 15
I’ll Have What She’s Having presents Rock & Roll Picnic
Held this year at Last Concert Cafe, the event unites some of the city’s most talented chefs, headlined by Top Chef finalists Dawn Burrell and Evelyn Garcia (Jun), to raise money for physical and mental healthcare on behalf of members of the hospitality industry. In addition to food and drinks prepared by local bartenders, the picnic will feature appearances by India Tigers in Texas, JumpRope, and Shame On Me. Tickets (starting at $45) are available online. 1 pm
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper in concert
Two of the freakiest rock stars to ever hit the stage join forces and give audiences one helluva freakshow. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper come to The Woodlands as part of the Freaks on Parade Tour. When he isn’t making grindhouse-style horror flicks, Zombie has released seven studio albums in his career, most recently The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy in 2021. Cooper, that shock-rock icon, is touring in support of his 2023 album, Road. 6 pm.
El Grito at Miller featuring Caña Dulce Y Caña Brava
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a Grito ceremony, followed by a performance by Caña Dulce y Caña Brava that encompasses the colorful heritage and culture of Mexico. Caña Dulce y Caña Brava offers a performance which exhibits the music, poetry, dance and traditional attire of Veracruz, Mexico, interpreted by artists who are beneficiaries of the jarocho culture and noteworthy performers with years of experience on both national and international stages. 7:30 pm.
Anthony Hamilton and The Isley Brothers in concert
For all those ladies who would like to be serenaded by some smooth-talking brothas this weekend, this concert will fulfill all your desires. North Carolina soulster Anthony Hamilton has teamed up with legends The Isley Brothers for a show full of R&B numbers that’ll have everybody in the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land moving, grooving and getting all romantic. Anthony Hamilton has released eight albums in his career, most recently Love Is the New Black in 2021. As for the Isley Brothers – well, they’re the freakin’ Isley Brothers! 8 pm.