El Grito at Miller featuring Caña Dulce Y Caña Brava

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a Grito ceremony followed by a performance by Caña Dulce y Caña Brava that encompasses the colorful heritage and culture of Mexico.

Caña Dulce y Caña Brava offers a performance which exhibits the music, poetry, dance and traditional attire of Veracruz, Mexico, interpreted by artists who are beneficiaries of the jarocho culture and noteworthy performers with years of experience on both national and international stages.