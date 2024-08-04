Pablo Cardoza Gallery presents Cody Ledvina: "Crawfish Ledvina (Recent Paintings)" opening reception

Pablo Cardoza Gallery will present "Crawfish Ledvina (Recent Paintings)," a solo show featuring Cody Ledvina.

Ledvina is a Houston-based artist as well as the Archivist at the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art. He received an MFA in Painting from the University of Houston and an MA in Archival Studies at University College London. He works with fairly traditional materials, using process and whatever interests him at the time to invent new ways to surprise himself and enter varying levels of a meditative state. b.1984

This exhibition comprises work from the last three years, marking a time which saw many trips to London, Galveston, churches, Houston restaurants, YouTube ‘documentaries,’ his local watering hole, the pond in his garden, Jan van Huysum paintings, hospitals, and basketball courts. These seemingly minor interactions with life naturally overlapped giving way to the paintings on exhibition. Ideas large and small, spiritual and superficial are present, coupled with questionable processes framing what most feels comfortable as a living reality.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 24.