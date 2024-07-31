The James Beard Foundation presents Taste America: Houston

James Beard Foundation

James Beard Foundation® and Houston First co-host the Taste America: Houston, one of 20 stops in the culinary series presented by Capital One, celebrating culinary excellence and the local independent restaurants at the heart of communities.

The walk-around tasting will be an opportunity for guests to experience the work of James Beard Foundation-curated talent, including host chef Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemó and member of Taste America's TasteTwenty 2024 class; Chef Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co.; Chef Ope Amosu of ChòpnBlọk; Chef Jason Ryczek of Little's Oyster Bar; Chef Erin Smith of Feges BBQ; Chef Dawn Burrell; Chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen; Chef Sherman Yeung of Money Cat; and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Four Seasons Hotel Houston
1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.jamesbeard.org/tasteamerica

TICKET INFO

$175-$250

