weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
It looks like we have another jam-packed weekend. The options include a pickleball tournament, a sangria throwdown, a Japanese festival for all the local weebs, a Juneteenth festival, a Barbie Dreamhouse truck, the return of a ‘90s rock icon, and some lovely events for dads on Father’s Day.
But, if you really want to make the old man happy, get him some tickets to see Megan Thee Stallion. He’s your dad, but he’s still a man!
Thursday, June 13
Bisong Art Gallery presents "Jubilee" opening reception
The concept of freedom has been a fundamental aspect of human existence since the beginning of time. "Jubilee" is a weekend-long art exhibition representing the meaning of freedom as an opportunity to explore the many different ways in which this concept can be expressed and interpreted. The D.R.E.A.M Affect Foundation’s mission is raising awareness of the underrepresentation of art students of color and assisting emerging artists. Keeping in step with their mission, the foundation will donate a portion of all art sales to scholarships. 5 pm.
Skylab Social presents Wild Sol Pickleball Tournament
NBA star P.J. Tucker’s lifestyle boutique The Better Generation and Astros star Alex Bregman’s salsa brand Wild Sol have partnered to throw the ultimate summer kick-off. Skylab Social will be featuring $2 and $3 margaritas with Wild Sol’s partner, Flecha Azul Tequila, street tacos, and, of course, salsa tastings. Additional entertainment includes a DJ, photo booth, carnival games, and a pickleball tournament awarding the first place winner with Astros tickets. The event is free to attend and will happen rain or shine. 6 pm.
Women of WIne Charities presents Sangria Throwdown
Join Women of Wine Charities for this unique competition where sommeliers and mixologists compete to create the best and most creative versions of this happy drink. A panel of media judges (including our own Eric Sandler!) will select their top picks for the Judges’ Choice and Most Creative Sangria awards, while attendees will vote for the People’s Choice Award. There will be entertainment, as well as games, raffles, and snacks. 6:30 pm.
Friday, June 14
The Shop Club Houston and Derby Restaurant presents Father’s Day Weekend
The Shop Club Houston and Derby Restaurant will have some nice events for Father’s Day Weekend. It starts on Friday with the Glen Grant Scotch X The Shop Club Happy Hour. Enjoy scotch from Glen Grant Scotch and let dad unwind with a local cigar vendor on-site for added relaxation. On Saturday and Sunday, bring dad out to enjoy all his favorite things from Derby Restaurant, from the wagyu beef burger, chicken wings, and venison corn dogs to Matt’s Bad Ass Bacon and more. 4 pm (10 am Saturday and Sunday).
Houston Ballet presents Four Seasons
The Houston Ballet's season comes to a close with Four Seasons, featuring works from four choreographers, each with their own distinct style. Stanton Welch's The Four Seasons dramatizes the stages of a woman's life, from the vigor of youth in spring to the introspection of old age in winter. Set to Antonio Vivaldi's beloved score of the same name, the large ensemble work returns for the first time since its premiere in 2007. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Celeste Barber: Backup Dancer Tour
Actress, writer, and comedian Celeste Barber, known as the "Australian Queen of Comedy," comes to Houston as part of her Backup Dancer Tour. Barber's original, celebrity-parody Instagram account has attracted over 9.5 million followers, including Reese Witherspoon, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Cindy Crawford, and Tom Ford, whom she collaborated with in 2018 on his Boys and Girls beauty campaign. 8 pm.
Megan Thee Stallion in concert
This weekend, the hottest of hot girls comes back home. Megan Thee Stallion comes to Houston for two nights, as part of her Hot Girl Summer Tour, her first-ever headlining tour in arenas. The “Savage” rapper has released two albums in her career, most recently Traumazine in 2022. At the end of the month, she’ll release her latest opus, simply titled Megan. GloRilla (who collaborated with Megan on the new hit single “Wanna Be”) will serve as a special guest. 8 pm.
Saturday, June 15
The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour
The Barbie Truck is bringing exclusive merchandise to Houston as part of the continuing celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse. The Barbie Dreamhouse truck, which will be at Memorial City Mall near California Pizza Kitchen, will offer an array of apparel, along with home goods and accessories inspired by a day in the life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse. 10 am.
The Health Museum presents "MindWorks" opening day
The Health Museum will debut the U.S. premiere of "MindWorks," a hands-on, bodies-on psychology exhibition on loan from the Ontario Science Centre. "MindWorks” brings ideas like decision-making, memory, and emotions to life through interactive exhibits based on cognitive psychology. The exhibition will encourage visitors to step into their own mind and explore how they think, feel, and react in a new way. Through Saturday, September 29. 10 am.
Tokyo Night Fest presents Tokyo X
Tokyo X, the largest, two-day indoor Japanese festival and the premier destination for Japanese culture enthusiasts in Houston, is bringing a slice of Japan to Texas. With over 370 booths of Japanese-inspired vendors and performers from all over the world, including forty-plus food vendors, 140 artists, 160 merchandise vendors, seven cosplay guests, seven performers, eight voice actors, more than 38 cars, and festival games, this is a unique opportunity to learn and experience the richness of Japanese culture. 11 am.
The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill presents Fight Night Watch Party
The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill is hosting a big Fight Night Watch Party to watch Gervonta “Tank” Davis, one of boxing's biggest stars, defend his WBA lightweight title against Frank “The Ghost” Martin live. The party will offer fans an exhilarating night of boxing action with food and drink specials, and all the excitement of the main event across 20 TV screens both indoors and outdoors, with patio seating, and full broadcast audio throughout the venue. 7 pm.
Sunday, June 16
Gas Gods presents All Gas No Smoke Car Meet
Gas Gods is hosting this season’s final All Gas No Smoke Car Meet this weekend at Bayou City EventCenter. Enjoy a spectacular display of exotic cars, a delicious selection of food vendors, live performances and a freestyle rap battle judged by an exciting line-up of celebrities including Killa Kyleon, Slim Thug, Le$, and Lil KeKe. Gas Gods will also set up a Kid Zone, featuring amusement rides, face painting, and more, all overseen by licensed childcare providers. Noon.
Avenida Houston presents Juneteenth Culture Fest & Celebration of Freedom
Both Avenida Houston and Discovery Green will activate with a series of events commemorating Juneteenth and the end of slavery. The family-friendly event will offer multiple genres of live music, top DJs, art, games, BLCK Market vendors, health and fitness activations, food trucks, fireworks, and more. Participants can enjoy some of Houston’s top entertainment, while also supporting local artists and businesses. For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website. 4 pm.
Alanis Morissette in concert
At the top of this month, Alanis Morissette turned 50 years old. If that doesn’t make you feel old as hell, you obviously weren’t here when this Canadian-born, former child star became the voice for scorned-yet-sensitive ladies all through the ‘90s with songs like “You Oughta Know” and “Ironic.” She’ll most likely perform those classics when she comes to The Woodlands as part of The Triple Moon Tour. She'll be joined by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Morgan Wade. 7 pm.