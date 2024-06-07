The Health Museum presents "MindWorks" opening day

The Health Museum will debut the U.S. premiere of "MindWorks," a hands-on, bodies-on psychology exhibition on loan from the Ontario Science Centre.

"MindWorks brings" ideas like decision-making, memory, and emotions to life through interactive exhibits based on cognitive psychology. The exhibition will encourage visitors to step into their own mind and explore how they think, feel, and react in a new way.

Researched, designed, and fabricated by the Ontario Science Centre, "MindWorks" lets visitors explore and learn through a fully immersive experience, from writing a song with building blocks to understanding personality traits. Visitors can try their negotiation skills to play the world’s largest Pac-Man game and engage in critical thinking as they squeeze through unusual shapes and explore consciousness with help from a humanoid robot.

The exhibition will be on display through September 29.