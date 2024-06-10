Quantcast

Bisong Art Gallery presents "Jubilee" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Bisong Art Gallery

The concept of freedom has been a fundamental aspect of human existence since the beginning of time. It is a complex and multifaceted idea that has inspired countless artists throughout history. "Jubilee" is an art exhibition representing the meaning of freedom is an opportunity to explore the many different ways in which this concept can be expressed and interpreted.

The D.R.E.A.M Affect Foundation’s mission is raising awareness of the underrepresentation of art students of color and assisting emerging artists. Keeping in step with our mission, The D.R.E.A.M. Affect Foundation will donate a portion of all art sales to scholarships. These scholarships will allow artists to have the opportunity to broaden their skills and education and reform the underrepresentation of minorities in the fine arts.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until June 16.

The concept of freedom has been a fundamental aspect of human existence since the beginning of time. It is a complex and multifaceted idea that has inspired countless artists throughout history. "Jubilee" is an art exhibition representing the meaning of freedom is an opportunity to explore the many different ways in which this concept can be expressed and interpreted.

The D.R.E.A.M Affect Foundation’s mission is raising awareness of the underrepresentation of art students of color and assisting emerging artists. Keeping in step with our mission, The D.R.E.A.M. Affect Foundation will donate a portion of all art sales to scholarships. These scholarships will allow artists to have the opportunity to broaden their skills and education and reform the underrepresentation of minorities in the fine arts.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until June 16.

WHEN

WHERE

Neiman Marcus
2600 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
https://bisonggallery.com/event/jubilee-exhibition-celebration-of-freedom-neiman-marcus-the-galleria/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.