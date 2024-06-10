Bisong Art Gallery presents "Jubilee" opening reception

The concept of freedom has been a fundamental aspect of human existence since the beginning of time. It is a complex and multifaceted idea that has inspired countless artists throughout history. "Jubilee" is an art exhibition representing the meaning of freedom is an opportunity to explore the many different ways in which this concept can be expressed and interpreted.

The D.R.E.A.M Affect Foundation’s mission is raising awareness of the underrepresentation of art students of color and assisting emerging artists. Keeping in step with our mission, The D.R.E.A.M. Affect Foundation will donate a portion of all art sales to scholarships. These scholarships will allow artists to have the opportunity to broaden their skills and education and reform the underrepresentation of minorities in the fine arts.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until June 16.