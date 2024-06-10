Quantcast

Avenida Houston presents Juneteenth Culture Fest & Celebration of Freedom

eventdetail
Photo by Bayou Buzz

Both Avenida Houston and Discovery Green will activate with a series of events commemorating Juneteenth and the end of slavery. The family-friendly event will offer multiple genres of live music, top DJs, art, games, BLCK Market vendors, health and fitness activations, food trucks, fireworks, and more.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.

Both Avenida Houston and Discovery Green will activate with a series of events commemorating Juneteenth and the end of slavery. The family-friendly event will offer multiple genres of live music, top DJs, art, games, BLCK Market vendors, health and fitness activations, food trucks, fireworks, and more.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.

WHEN

WHERE

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.avenidahouston.com/news/juneteenth-culture-fest-celebration-of-freedom/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.