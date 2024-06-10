Avenida Houston presents Juneteenth Culture Fest & Celebration of Freedom
Photo by Bayou Buzz
Both Avenida Houston and Discovery Green will activate with a series of events commemorating Juneteenth and the end of slavery. The family-friendly event will offer multiple genres of live music, top DJs, art, games, BLCK Market vendors, health and fitness activations, food trucks, fireworks, and more.
For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.
